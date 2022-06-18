Ukrainian woman gives birth in UK hospital after escaping Russian bombs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian woman gives birth in UK hospital after escaping Russian bombs

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 3.58pm
Lesia and Richard Husar (Nottingham City Hospital NHS Trust/PA)
A mother has given birth in a UK hospital after fleeing Russian bombs in Ukraine.

Lesia Husar, 41, gave birth to her son Richard on June 12, after travelling more than 1,200 miles to the UK from her home in Chernivsti, south-west Ukraine.

Mrs Husar thanked staff at Nottingham City Hospital after they set up a WhatsApp call with her husband Taras Husar, who was serving in Ukraine at the time.

The couple already have a 14-year-old daughter, Renatta, who has also sought refuge with her mother in Woodthorpe, Nottingham.

Mrs Husar said: “I am so grateful to everyone – my host family and their neighbours and the staff at the hospital here in Nottingham.

“I was so stressed during my pregnancy, which doctors have said might explain why Richard was so small when he was born, but it has been a big relief to be cared for in Nottingham by such kind and supportive doctors and midwives.

“I love my country and want to go back to Ukraine soon, hopefully by the summer, but the war must end first before I can take my children back there.”

Mrs Husar and her daughter fled Ukraine via Romania before they flew to the UK.

They were welcomed by a host family who had prepared a room with supplies, including a pram, cot and clothes, in anticipation of the birth.

Mrs Husar decided on her son’s name after her husband woke one morning, before the war had started, when she was in the early stages of pregnancy, and said to her that if it was a boy they had to call him Richard.

Neither had any idea that their baby would eventually be born in England, but Mrs Husar said that her baby having an English name now “feels right”.

