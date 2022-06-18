‘Fundamental overhaul’ of Scotland’s biodiversity strategy needed – Slater

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s strategy for biodiversity requires a “fundamental overhaul”, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Lorna Slater said the “global climate emergency” meant changes to the blueprint, initially published in 2004, were now needed.

Ms Slater, the biodiversity minister, spoke out as the Scottish Government began a consultation on a new strategy that would commit ministers to halting nature loss by 2030, and then reversing this by 2045.

Biodiversity encompasses all living things within an ecosystem – with the Scottish Government having now put forward what it says are ambitious plans to halt nature loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.

Scotland has already seen a 24% decline in the average abundance of 352 different terrestrial and freshwater species since 1994, the consultation notes.

Meanwhile, it says that some “peatlands are in such poor condition that they are emitting, instead of storing, carbon and are responsible for 20% of Scotland’s total emissions”, while only around two-thirds (64%) of woodlands in Scotland are in a “favourable” or “recovering” condition.

The draft strategy sets the goal of Scotland having “substantially restored and regenerated biodiversity across our land, freshwater and seas”.

As a result of this, it says that “our natural environment of plants, animals, insects, aquatic life and other species will be richly diverse, thriving, resilient and adapting to climate change”.

Only around two-thirds (64%) of woodlands are in a favourable or recovering position (Tess de la Mare/PA)

Ms Slater, also Scottish Green Party co-leader, stressed the need to act as she added: “We recognise that the interlinked crises of climate change and nature loss need urgent action across Government and society.

“That’s why we have recently established the £65 million Nature Restoration Fund, committed to expanding protected areas and our National Park network, and supported the expansion of the beaver population.

“But we know we can and must do more. Sadly the evidence tells us that Scotland, in common with the rest of the UK and the world, has not done enough over the two past decades to prevent the continuing decline in biodiversity.

“Our existing strategy, published in 2004, now needs a fundamental overhaul to address the new uncertainties we face as a result of the global climate emergency.

“In addition to high-level strategic leadership, we will need responsible public and private investment to achieve our outcomes and an inclusive ‘whole-of-society’ approach that engages with communities, business and decision makers alike.”

The minister added: “This consultation is a key part of developing our new strategic approach.

“Biodiversity is important for everyone and I would encourage everyone to share their views and help us shape this crucial road map toward a better and more sustainable future for Scotland.”

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot – which was previously known as Scottish Natural Heritage – said: “The nature and climate crises cannot be overstated.

“We have reached a critical point where we must take ambitious action for nature now, and Scotland’s new biodiversity strategy gives us the best opportunity to do this.

“This national endeavour means that by 2045 we will have restored and enhanced biodiversity across our land and seas.

“Our plant and animal species will be richly diverse, resilient and adapting to climate change and everyone will understand the importance and value of nature,” she added.