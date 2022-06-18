Prime Minister warns ‘we need to steel ourselves for long war’ in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime Minister warns ‘we need to steel ourselves for long war’ in Ukraine

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 12.04am
The Prime Minister has warned Britons that “we need to steel ourselves for a long war” in Ukraine on his return from the nation’s capital (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prime Minister has warned Britons that “we need to steel ourselves for a long war” in Ukraine on his return from the nation’s capital.

After visiting Kyiv, Boris Johnson said that Vladimir Putin’s invasion is “entering a new phase” and if Russian advances were successful he “would not stop at dismembering Ukraine”.

Writing in The Times, Mr Johnson also outlined a four-point plan on how the UK and its allies can best support Ukraine.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks with military personnel on board a C17 at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire the day after his visit to Kyiv (Joe Giddens/PA).

He wrote: “I am afraid that we need to steel ourselves for a long war, as Putin resorts to a campaign of attrition, trying to grind down Ukraine by sheer brutality.

“The UK and our friends must respond by ensuring that Ukraine has the strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail.”

“Everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack,” he added.

“Our task is to enlist time on Ukraine’s side.”

Looking beyond the invasion, he warned that if Russia is successful in securing territory in Ukraine “no nation anywhere would be safe” because “every dictator would feel emboldened to pursue their own ambitions by force”.

To prevent this from happening, step one of the Prime Minister’s plan is ensuring that Ukraine “receives weapons, equipment, ammunition and training more rapidly than the invader”.

He said the UK is aiming to work with allies in training up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days to support Ukraine.

Mr Johnson describes step two as providing “constant funding and technical help” to the beleaguered nation so it can maintain its infrastructure and institutions.

The third step is developing alternative overland routes to overcome the Russian blockade on ports including at the southern city of Odesa.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA).

Mr Johnson said 25 million tonnes of corn and wheat is being “held hostage” by Russia – and the fourth step of the plan is to free these supplies.

This can be achieved by supporting the UN’s efforts to negotiate an exports corridor via the sea, according to the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday in an unannounced move.

Speaking with reporters at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on his return, he stressed the need to demonstrate support for Ukraine when its people were “suffering terribly” particularly in the Donbas.

In his talks with Mr Zelensky, Mr Johnson said Britain would be prepared to train tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA).

He said it was important to prevent the Russians “freezing” the conflict so they could consolidate their gains before mounting another attack, and that Ukrainians should be supported to regain territory lost this year.

However, he stopped short of calling for the recovery of all the lands Ukraine had lost since 2014 – including Crimea – something Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has previously called for.

Mr Johnson’s visit was warmly welcomed by the Ukrainians, with television footage of Mr Zelensky showing the Prime Minister the wreckage of burned out Russian tanks and other vehicles on display in Kyiv’s St Michael’s Square.

He visited Kyiv on the day he had been due to speak at a conference of northern Tories, and the timing led to accusations that he was snubbing the region ahead of a crucial by-election in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

The visit also came the day after a joint trip to the Ukrainian capital by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

