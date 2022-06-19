Treasury-backed interest-free loan scheme to be expanded to reach up to 20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Treasury-backed interest-free loan scheme to be expanded to reach up to 20,000

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 6.38am
A Government-supported scheme which provides interest-free loans to the financially vulnerable will be expanded to reach up to 20,000 people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Government-supported scheme which provides interest-free loans to the financially vulnerable will be expanded to reach up to 20,000 people.

The No Interest Loan Scheme (Nils), which is backed by the Treasury but run by credit unions and other lending organisations, has been successfully trialled in Manchester and from September will be rolled out in other parts of the UK.

It aims to offer emergency loans to those who would otherwise be turned down due to not being able to afford interest payments.

“We fund items from household essentials and school uniforms through to laptop computers to access education and training, and tools and equipment to help people back into employment,” Nils says on its website.

The pilot scheme will be expanded from existing locations in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire from September to other parts of the country for a period of two years, with a decision to be made after that point over whether it should be expanded further.

Customers are only allowed to have one loan with the programme, which they can have for between six and 18 months though the average length of time is 12 months.

Borrowers can access between £100 and £2,000, with the average amount borrowed £500.

John Glen MP speaks
John Glen (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The pilot is being funded with £3.8 million committed from the Treasury, £1.2m from JPMorgan Chase and up to £1m of lending capital from each of the devolved administrations, matched in England by Fair4All Finance.

Fair4All Finance, which partly runs the scheme, was founded by the Treasury and the Department for Culture Media and Sport three years ago to “support the financial wellbeing of people in vulnerable circumstances”.

Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen last month expressed hope that a full-scale programme might eventually be rolled out.

He told the Association of British Credit Unions that Nils “is a fundamental, worthwhile, new initiative, to provide a gateway product for people who at the moment are beyond the lending capacity of some credit unions”.

“The challenge now will be to take that proof-of-concept pilot to a bigger pilot so that we can now validate it.”

