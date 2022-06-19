‘Home rule’ should be on table in debate on Scotland’s future, says Labour MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Home rule’ should be on table in debate on Scotland’s future, says Labour MSP

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 9.48am
Labour MSP Alex Rowley said all options should be on the table for a debate on Scotland’s future (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour MSP Alex Rowley said all options should be on the table for a debate on Scotland’s future (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Scottish Labour MSP has called for “home rule” to be considered as part of the ongoing debate around a second independence referendum.

Alex Rowley, who represents mid-Scotland and Fife in the Scottish Parliament, said “all options” should be on the table, including devo max alongside yes and no options.

He told The Herald on Sunday that Scotland is currently in a “constitutional stalemate” which is not sustainable.

“It results in poor government, rewards political parties for maintaining divisions, and we therefore have to find a way forward and settle the issue,” he said.

Mr Rowley added that division and healing the nation cannot be solved by “telling 50% of the population they are wrong”.

“The way forward must be an open and civil debate that examines the issues and has all options on the table,” he said.

“My own view is the option of ‘home rule’ must be considered as part of the debate but, regardless, the significant and material change since 2014 means the same binary choice is no longer on the table.”

Party leader Anas Sarwar has consistently ruled out backing a second referendum, and accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of “pitting Scot against Scot”.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “At the election, Nicola Sturgeon promised that her priority would be our recovery from Covid. But, true to form, she has returned to the politics of division and pitting Scot against Scot.

“This is all a deliberate attempt to distract from her failures.

“Scottish Labour MSPs consistently highlight the failure of her Government to use the powers they already have to address the cost-of-living crisis, the pressures on our health service, the lack of action on our growing educational attainment gap, and the failures in transport
infrastructure.

“The next electoral contest in Scotland will not be a referendum – it will be a general election. That is opportunity for change.”

The SNP said Mr Rowley should change his “broken record”.

Rona MacKay told The Herald on Sunday “no-one can trust” Scottish Labour to stick to its word.

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP said: “Scottish Labour made the same vow to Scotland in 2014 and then broke that promise.

“No-one can trust them to stick to their word this time.

“And no amount of constitutional tinkering would protect Scotland from the catastrophe of Brexit or the Tory created cost-of-living crisis.

“The only way Scotland can escape corrosive Westminster control is with the full powers of independence.

“However, Alex Rowley clearly recognises Scotland’s right to choose its own future in a referendum so he should be demanding his boss, Anas Sarwar, dumps his Donald Trump policy of denying clear democratic election results delivered by the people of this country.”

