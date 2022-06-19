Labour calls for second homes to be stripped of additional heating payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour calls for second homes to be stripped of additional heating payment

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.03am
A debate is to take place in Parliament next week calling for the Scottish Government to strip second home owners of multiple payments designed to help with the increasing cost of living (Yui Mok/PA)

A debate is to take place in Parliament next week calling for the Scottish Government to strip second home owners of multiple payments designed to help with increasing costs.

The UK Government announced that households will receive a £400 payment to help with energy bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Those who own more than one home will receive a payment for each property.

Scottish Labour has called on the Scottish Government to use council tax powers to “claw back” payments for second homes after obtaining figures which showed that £9.6 million is being “wasted” on the scheme.

The party’s housing spokesman, Mark Griffin, said the Scottish Government cannot “keep pleading poverty”.

“As people across Scotland struggle to put food on the table, others are being handed double payments to the tune of £9.6 million,” he said.

“The SNP-Green Government have been asleep at the wheel throughout this cost-of-living crisis, but now they need to wake up.

“They cannot keep pleading poverty and peddling austerity while lining the pockets of those who need it least.

“We can claw back this money and put it back into struggling local communities, so we can spend it on something more useful than a subsidy for holiday homes.

“We have the powers – all that is missing is the political will.”

Labour will submit a motion to the Scottish Parliament on the issue on Wednesday June 22.

The proposal would affect second homes and not main residences.

