Home Politics

Lorna Slater: We need input for fundamental overhaul of biodiversity strategy

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 11.26am
Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said the existing strategy needed a ‘fundamental overhaul’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said the existing strategy needed a ‘fundamental overhaul’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is seeking views on its “ambitious” strategy to protect and restore biodiversity in Scotland.

Amid declines in terrestrial, freshwater and marine biodiversity, Scotland’s Biodiversity Strategy sets out proposals to halt nature loss by 2030, and reverse it by 2045.

The strategy sets out a long-term vision on what the environment needs to look like in order to protect it for the future.

To do this, the Government has proposed a series of outcomes setting out the actions and conditions required in a bid for success.

The consultation process has seen the Scottish Government engaging with stakeholders such as land managers, environmental organisations and local authorities.

Views from a wider range of organisations and individuals are now being sought as it looks to develop ideas.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “Sadly, the evidence tells us that Scotland, in common with the rest of the UK and the world, has not done enough over the two past decades to prevent the continuing decline in biodiversity.

“Our existing strategy, published in 2004, now needs a fundamental overhaul to address the new uncertainties we face as a result of the global climate emergency.

“In addition to high level strategic leadership, we will need responsible public and private investment to achieve our outcomes and an inclusive whole-of-society approach that engages with communities, business and decision makers alike.

“This consultation is a key part of developing our new strategic approach. Biodiversity is important for everyone and I would encourage everyone to share their views and help us shape this crucial roadmap toward a better and more sustainable future for Scotland.”

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot’s chief executive, added: “The nature and climate crises cannot be overstated. We have reached a critical point where we must take ambitious action for nature now, and Scotland’s new biodiversity strategy gives us the best opportunity to do this.

“This national endeavour means that by 2045 we will have restored and enhanced biodiversity across our land and seas. Our plant and animal species will be richly diverse, resilient and adapting to climate change and everyone will understand the importance and value of nature.

“With global biodiversity targets being agreed at the upcoming Cop15 (a UN Biodiversity Conference being held this year), there is no better time to start making this vision a reality.

“I strongly encourage people across Scotland: partners; communities and businesses, to get involved in the consultation and play a part in creating a nature rich, net-zero future for all.”

