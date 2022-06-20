Five Scottish areas apply to become green freeports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five Scottish areas apply to become green freeports

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 1.16pm Updated: June 20 2022, 5.00pm
One of the bids represents the Firth of Forth (Forth Ports Limited/PA)

Five bids have been received to create green freeports in Scotland, under a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK Governments.

Ministers want to create two freeports north of the border which would offer special tax incentives and lower tariffs for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

Bidding formally closed on Monday morning, with five formal applications from groups representing regions around Scotland received.

They are: Clyde Green Freeport, Aberdeen City and Peterhead Green Freeport, Opportunity Inverness and Cromarty Firth, Firth of Forth Green Freeport and Orkney Green Freeport.

Neil O’Brien said five ‘strong’ bids have been received (Chris McAndrew/PA)

Neil O’Brien, the UK minister for Levelling Up and the Union, said: “I’m delighted that our proposal to establish two green freeports has received five strong bids from ports right across Scotland.

“Now, in partnership with the Scottish Government, we will review the applications and decide which two proposals will become green freeports – hubs that will support a net zero economy in Scotland and bring hundreds of jobs to the successful areas, backed by £52 million in UK Government funding.

“I look forward to announcing the successful green freeports later this year and seeing them deliver for the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack added: “We are well on our way to establishing two Scottish green freeports with five bids received.

“We will now carefully assess the bids to decide which two ports will become Scotland’s green freeports.

“UK freeports are a key part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up strategy – they will bring innovation, high-quality jobs, prosperity and regeneration for the benefit of the whole of Scotland.”

Kate Forbes said she was pleased at the bids (Jane Barlow/PA)

Holyrood Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “I’m pleased to see a range of bids come in from across the country to become a green freeport.

“We expect green freeports to promote regeneration in the areas selected, create high quality jobs and enhance our decarbonisation plans in the just transition to a net zero economy.

“We will now jointly assess and decide on the winning bids, following the rigorous process set out in the agreed joint prospectus in which each government has an equal say.

“Further details of the successful applicants will be set out in the coming months.”

However, the Scottish Green Party, which has two Scottish ministers as a result of a co-operation agreement with the SNP, has maintained its opposition to freeports.

The issue has led to disagreement between the Greens and the SNP.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said: “Branding freeports as green doesn’t change the fact that they are used as a mechanism to funnel public money to private corporations, drive down environmental standards and workers’ pay and conditions.

“There is absolutely no evidence that these projects will create real economic prosperity at all, as demonstrated by George Osborne giving up on them back in 2012.”

