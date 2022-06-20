Adult disability applicants can expect ‘compassionate’ process, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adult disability applicants can expect ‘compassionate’ process, minister says

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 5.24pm
Residents in three council areas are now eligible to apply for the new adult disability scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)
Residents in three council areas are now eligible to apply for the new adult disability scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

Applicants for a flagship new benefit from the Scottish Government can expect a “compassionate” process, the social security minister has said.

Ben Macpherson marked the latest phase of the adult disability payment rollout by visiting staff and service users at the North Lanarkshire Disability Forum on Monday.

Residents in Angus, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire are the latest to become eligible for the payment, which will provide support to people between 16 and pension age who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or have a terminal illness.

Those already receiving a personal independence payment (PIP) will transfer from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to Social Security Scotland, which means they are not required to make another application for the adult disability payment.

But Mr Macpherson said anyone applying for disability benefits for the first time can expect a more accessible and inclusive experience from the new scheme.

He told the PA news agency: “For new applicants applying for the adult disability payment, they will experience a very different system in terms of the approach.

“First of all, we will always treat each application from a position of trust. We won’t use the private sector in any of our health assessments.

“We have particular procedures in place to make sure the application process is as easy and as inclusive as possible.”

New applications can be carried out online, by post, over the phone, or on video calls.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Ben Macpherson said people will be treated with dignity and respect in the benefits system (Lesley Martin/PA)

Local delivery teams from Social Security Scotland are also located across local authorities, Mr Macpherson added, and can meet people at their homes or in the community to assist with the application process.

He said that in-house consultations will take place as opposed to face-to-face assessments in cases where additional information is required.

“Health and social care practitioners will have a compassionate conversation with the individual to get the information we need to make an accurate decision on their application,” Mr Macpherson said.

The introduction of the new benefit payment is being introduced in pilot areas before it is goes nationwide on August 25.

The process is expected to be completed by 2025.

Lorraine Van Beuge, project manager at North Lanarkshire Disability Forum (NLDF), said: “NLDF are delighted to be involved in the launch of the adult disability payment in North Lanarkshire.

“We encouraged our members to participate in the consultations last year and we are heartened to see some of the issues raised have been considered and implemented.

“We welcome the positive changes this devolved benefit may bring our members.”

