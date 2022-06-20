MPs push for new law to stop promoters of tax dodging getting away ‘scot free’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs push for new law to stop promoters of tax dodging getting away ‘scot free’

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 12.02am
The law would target tax advisers, lawyers and accountants who often got away ‘scot free’ even if the schemes they promoted were found to be unlawful (PA)
Anti-corruption campaigners in Parliament are planning to push for a new law that would make it easier to prosecute enablers of “egregious tax avoidance”.

The cross-party group, led by Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, is planning to table an amendment to the second Economic Crime Bill that would remove the requirement to prove people promoting tax avoidance schemes had been dishonest.

The law would target tax advisers, lawyers and accountants who, Dame Margaret said, often got away “scot free” even if the schemes they promoted were found to be unlawful.

Dame Margaret, who chairs the all-party group on anti-corruption and responsible tax, said: “In order to bear down on egregious tax avoidance, we must tackle the role of enablers by holding them to account for their advice.”

She added: “In the most serious cases, these enablers should be subject to criminal prosecutions. However, prosecuting these bad actors under existing law is made harder by the need to prove they’re dishonest.

“Without strengthening the ability of law enforcement to tackle these enablers by making prosecutions practical and possible, there is little credible deterrent against the minority of wrongdoers that profit by trading in the very worst tax advice.”

Dame Margaret Hodge MP
Dame Margaret Hodge, who chairs the all-party group on anti-corruption and responsible tax, has called for tough measures against the promoters of tax avoidance schemes (Yui Mok/PA)

The amendment planned by the anti-corruption group would remove the requirement to prove that a defendant had behaved dishonestly and replace it with a “double reasonableness test”, where prosecutors would have to show only that it was not reasonable to believe that a tax avoidance scheme was reasonable.

This will be the group’s second attempt to change the law, having failed to pass a similar amendment to the Finance Bill in April 2021.

Since then, the all-party group has commissioned leading criminal barrister Justin Rouse QC to address the Government’s concerns that the changes would end up criminalising people who had inadvertently promoted tax avoidance schemes that would not work.

Mr Rouse’s advice was that scenarios that might result in an unjust prosecution were “inherently unlikely” and the amendment would “simply … enable prosecutions of dishonest advisers that would otherwise be very difficult for evidential reasons”.

Conservative leadership bid
Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell is a fellow member of the cross-party group planning to table an amendment to the second Economic Crime Bill (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Dame Margaret added: “This simple new law will allow us to clamp down on the promoters that enable criminal tax dodging, and that’s why this proposal should be in the Government’s upcoming Economic Crime Bill.

“Our APPG will be campaigning cross-party to ensure that this measure, and many others, are included in this vital piece of legislation.”

Other leading members of the all-party group include former Conservative cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell along with Labour’s Rupa Huq and Conservative Nigel Mills.

