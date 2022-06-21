Striking workers ‘good people’, says Gary Neville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striking workers ‘good people’, says Gary Neville

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 1.00pm
Gary Neville tweeted his support of striking workers (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gary Neville defended workers’ right to strike on the day industrial action on the railways caused mass disruption to the UK’s travel network.

Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of all lines were closed.

Critics have pointed to the severe disruption caused to commuters, but Mr Neville tweeted his support of striking workers, saying: “These are good people.”

He wrote: “If 1000’s (sic) workers go on strike its (sic) because it’s become a last resort, to prevent colleagues losing their jobs and to stop being treated unfairly.

“These are good people yet this Gov will divide and try and turn us on them! Transport under @grantshapps is in turmoil!”

The general secretary of the RMT union accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of “spouting nonsense” with plans to allow agency staff to step in for striking workers.

Mick Lynch criticised the proposed change in the law, which would allow flexible workers, including agency staff, to cover for those on strike.

Mr Shapps has been critical of Labour for “failing to condemn strikes” but that was not a view shared by some.

Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray was critical of the Conservative Party, tweeting: “I cannot believe what I’m hearing.

“The Conservative Govt who have been in power for 12 years are blaming the current strike action on Labour who have not been in power for 12 years.

“It’s quite a take. TWELVE YEARS!”

Meanwhile, poverty campaigner Jack Monroe tweeted: “Full solidarity with @RMTunion strikes today.

“Withdrawal of labour is supposed to be inconvenient, it demonstrates how vital that labour is – and those who carry it out – to our everyday lives.

“Bring on the waves of industrial action as workers demand fairer pay and conditions.”

