More than 60% of violent and sexual criminals avoid prison, statistics show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than 60% of violent and sexual criminals avoid prison, statistics show

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 2.02pm
Three fifths of violent and sexual offenders were spared a jail term last year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Three fifths of violent and sexual offenders were spared a jail term last year (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than 60% of violent and sexual criminals avoided a jail sentence last year – the highest level in a decade, new Scottish Government figures have shown.

Statistics published in the Criminal Proceedings in Scotland report showed just 39% of those convicted of a violent crime, such as murder attempted murder, received a custodial sentence in 2020/21 – a 30% drop from the previous year.

And more than three quarters – 77% – of sex offenders also avoided jail last year, according to the official data.

Critics of the Scottish Government have said the threat of a prison sentence for criminals is “withering away”.

Scottish Parliament
Jamie Greene has hit out at the Scottish Government (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A 33% decrease in sexual crime convictions was also noted in the report with 817 sentences issued compared to 1,217 in 2019/20.

Rape and attempted rape convictions fell by 40% compared to the previous year, while the number of proceedings for these crimes decreased by 49%.

Scottish Conservatives justice spokesperson, Jamie Greene, has hit out at the Scottish Government’s “soft-touch” approach to justice following the publication release.

He said: “Victims of crime will be devastated to hear that so many criminals are avoiding jail time altogether.

Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill
Justice Secretary Keith Brown, left, with governor David Abernethy during a visit to Edinburgh Prison (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The deterrent of prison is simply withering away under the SNP administration.

“The blame for this lies squarely at the feet of the SNP Government, who have tied the judiciary’s hands through its soft-touch policies – such as the presumption against short prison sentences and the automatic early release of criminals.”

Mr Greene also criticised new plans from the Scottish Government to introduce legislation which would reform the way remand is used in Scotland’s prisons while putting greater emphasis on rehabilitating criminals.

The Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill, unveiled by Justice Secretary Keith Brown earlier this month, would see remand reserved predominately for those who pose a risk to public safety or wilfully fail to turn up to trials.

Mr Greene added: “What’s worse, Keith Brown has just proposed a prison-emptying Bill which could see even more violent and sexual criminals roam Scotland’s streets at a time when violent crime is actually on the rise.

“It is clear that the SNP Government is far more concerned with making criminals’ lives easier, than delivering true justice for the victims of horrific crimes.

“The Scottish Conservatives would reverse this trend by putting victims of crime first with our Victims Law, finally putting the balance of our justice system back where it belongs, in favour of victims not offenders.”

The report also showed the overall conviction rate had increased by 3% in 2020/21, to 91%.

The average length of custodial sentence for all crimes, excluding life sentences, was 329 days, 8% shorter than in 2019/20.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour justice spokesperson said the statistics raised “serious alarm bells” as funding for courts were given real-terms cuts in the Scottish Government’s spending review.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier