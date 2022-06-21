M&S blasts Gove’s decision to ‘block’ its Oxford Street store redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

M&S blasts Gove’s decision to ‘block’ its Oxford Street store redevelopment

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 2.18pm Updated: June 21 2022, 4.38pm
M&S has attacked Michael Gove over his decision to block the redevelopment of their Marble Arch store
M&S has attacked Michael Gove over his decision to block the redevelopment of their Marble Arch store (Charlotte Ball/PA)

Retail giant Marks & Spencer (M&S) has lambasted Michael Gove over his “baseless” decision to “block” the redevelopment of the chain’s Oxford Street store.

The group’s proposal to flatten its flagship 1929 Art Deco store on Oxford Street and replace it with a much larger 10-storey retail and office block designed by Pilbrow + Partners, was supported last November by Westminster City Council, the Greater London Authority (GLA) and local business and residents.

However, Michael Gove has now ordered a public inquiry into the move after campaigner warned that knocking down and rebuilding the site would have an adverse environmental impact.

M&S has said it was “bewildered and disappointed” with the Communities Secretary’s actions and claimed he prefers the “proliferation of stores hawking counterfeit goods” than its plans to invest in the store.

Sacha Berendji, group property, store development and technology director at M&S, said: “After two years of working with Westminster City Council, the GLA and the local business and resident community which has supported the development at every stage, we are bewildered and disappointed at Michael Gove’s baseless decision to call in the proposed redevelopment of our Marble Arch site.

“The Secretary of State has blocked the only retail-led regeneration in the whole of Oxford Street in a building which was refused listed status due to its low design quality and, while safe, cannot be modernised through refitting as it’s three separate buildings containing asbestos.

“Twenty percent of units on Oxford Street lay vacant and the Secretary of State appears to prefer a proliferation of stores hawking counterfeit goods to a gold-standard retail-led regeneration of the nation’s favourite high street.”

The comments come at a time when US sweet shops lacing the iconic London street have come under fire for selling counterfeit products.

Earlier this month, Westminster City Council seized a haul of counterfeit products totalling £100,000 from three unnamed stores on London’s Oxford Street.

A spokesman for the New West End Company added that “high levels of investment and development” are needed in order for Oxford Street to prosper.

Dee Corsi, chief operating officer at New West End Company, said: “Securing a bright and prosperous future for Oxford Street requires high levels of investment and development.

“It is vital that the council and businesses redouble efforts to work together to deliver the long-awaited public realm investment, and ensure progressive planning and licencing policies are in place to enable businesses to respond to changing customer trends, by delivering innovative and future proof buildings that are fit for purpose for a revived, dynamic high street.”

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “This is a disappointing and misleading statement from M&S.

‘Call-in decisions are made in line with established policy.

“It is right that a project of such significance should be considered by the independent planning inspectorate and ministers.”

