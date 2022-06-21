Ireland could be ‘semi-detached’ from single market over Protocol Bill, warns Ahern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland could be ‘semi-detached’ from single market over Protocol Bill, warns Ahern

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 4.18pm
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said there a real danger that Ireland could become semi-detached from the EU single market if the UK Protocol Bill becomes law.

He said that if the British Government pushes ahead with legislation to scrap the bulk of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ireland may have to face checks on its goods entering the EU single market.

Mr Ahern said that while it would be the last resort, the scenario is a “step or two nearer” following the publication of the legislation.

Last week the Government tabled a Bill at Westminster that would empower ministers to override much of the contentious post-Brexit trading regime it agreed with the EU in the withdrawal talks.

Asked if there is a danger that Ireland could become semi-detached from the single market, Mr Ahern said: “Yes.”

Speaking to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), Mr Ahern said: “If this was to continue on down the slippery slope and the legislation is passed, the EU will say that they have to see the single market implemented and if there is no land border then it has to be in ports.

“I shudder to think – and we saw what the delays were in the harbours and other ports two years ago when there were limited checks.

“You can imagine the difficulty that would create for Irish traders.

“If it was to continue and this Bill was to be passed, if the EU said ‘we can’t get anywhere here, and there has to be checks’, which they will, they ultimately will because they have to protect the integrity of the single market.

“They have to continue with the line that there’s a sea wall around the single market, then there’s a real difficulty because if we want to stay in the single market, then you have to go with checks.

“I think that’s the last resort and it’s something we don’t want to see but I’m afraid after last week’s position it is a step or two nearer.”

Mr Ahern also that said that unilateral action is “deeply unhelpful” in building relationships and trust between the UK and the EU.

“A partnership that is central to the implementation of the protocol, and not just within this country but with the European Union, which was set out in the agreement,” he added.

“The UK’s international reputation as a trustworthy partner is also an issue.

“In Northern Ireland, Brexit continues to exacerbate political tensions within the Executive and last September north-south co-operation ceased, which effectively means there has been no co-operation on the Good Friday Agreement since last summer.”

He told the IIEA that it is clear many in Northern Ireland, particularly in the business community, want the protocol to work well and see the benefits of it.

But the DUP has blocked the establishment of a new ministerial executive following last month’s Assembly election in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The party has made clear that tabling the legislation is not enough to convince it to return to the executive, saying it needs to see tangible delivery on removing the so-called Irish Sea border.

But Mr Ahern said that businesses in Northern Ireland view the protocol as a help to them.

“The protocol presents real opportunities for Northern Ireland due to access to the single market,” he added.

He was also critical of the relationship between officials in the Republic and in Great Britain.

“It has all been extraordinarily negative. My understanding is that at official level, at parliamentary level, at ministerial level, and at heads of state level, that relationships are poor, and this is very disappointing,” Mr Ahern added.

“I think we are in a position now where the atmosphere is toxic.

“I do think in all negotiations it is possible to find solutions, I never believe things are impossible. But it takes two sides to negotiate.”

He described Boris Johnson as a “clever man”, but claimed the Prime Minister has no “great interest” in negotiating with the EU.

[[title]]

[[text]]

