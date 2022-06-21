Labour accuses Government of ‘siding with the water companies’ over sewage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour accuses Government of ‘siding with the water companies’ over sewage

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 4.34pm
Scum or foam on surface of a river in Carmarthenshire (Alamy/PA)
Scum or foam on surface of a river in Carmarthenshire (Alamy/PA)

Labour has accused the Government of “siding with the water companies” over the “ongoing scandal” of sewage discharge into rivers.

Defra minister Lord Benyon told peers in the House of Lords the “level of storm overflows into our rivers is totally unacceptable”.

Raising the issues of monitoring and compliance, Labour peer Baroness Jones of Whitchurch said: “The Environment Agency have already said that there has been widespread and serious non-compliance with the regulations, but how can they be expected to act if water companies don’t have to measure the intensity of polluting sewage being discharged.”

She added: “We’ve always known more investment is essential to tackle this problem. The Commons Environmental Audit Committee have already recommended installing these monitors, so why are the Government siding with the water companies against the interests’ of the public who are rightly outraged at this ongoing scandal?”

Responding, Lord Benyon said: “The Government are very much not siding with the water companies. The level of storm overflows into our rivers is totally unacceptable.

“That’s why we are publishing on September 1 this year our storm overflows plan which will give details as to how we will monitor it.

“We have measures within the Environment Act which give new legally binding targets and measures which we will bring into force. We have the 25-year plan commitment, we have our strategic policy statement for Ofwat which has given very clear direction and we have our requirements to the Environment Agency on enforcement which will bring water companies that break the law to account.”

He added: “The target will be to concentrate on bathing waters and very special environmental waterways such as chalk streams and they will be the Government’s absolute priority and by 2035 under our plans we’ll have eliminated nearly all outflows into those waterways.”

Lib Dem peer Lord Oates raised the discharge of raw sewage into rivers in Tiverton and Honiton ahead of the forthcoming by-election.

He said: “Will the Government end this scandal by imposing a sewage tax on water company profits to fund necessary upgrades and will they ban water company bosses from claiming bonuses until that is done?”

Lord Benyon quipped: “I think that’s a very good choice of geography….This is an absolute priority for this Government.”

