Jackie Baillie: SNP must uphold manifesto promise on social care

The SNP is being urged to uphold a manifesto pledge to end non-residential social care charges.

Scottish Labour is set to force a vote on the issue in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, and has warned that it would be a “betrayal” should Nicola Sturgeon’s party vote against the policy.

The pledge was included in the SNP’s manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliamentary election in 2021, stating that the party would “scrap all non-residential social care charges for those who need support”.

However, Scottish Labour has suggested there have been attempts to “kick the promise into the long grass” after the policy was linked to the delivery of a new National Care Service.

Ahead of the Holyrood vote, Jackie Baillie, the health spokesperson for Scottish Labour, accused the First Minister of leaving the pledge “playing second fiddle” to the SNP’s independence ambitions.

Ms Baillie said: “It will be a complete betrayal if the SNP break this promise and vote against their own policy today.

“There is no time to waste as the cost-of-living crisis spirals by the day, piling pressure on the most vulnerable.

“Time and time again, ministers have used the promise of a National Care Service as an excuse for delay and inertia, rather than delivering improvements now.

“The money is there – the SNP just need to use it, so we can put an end to these charges and stop penalising those who require care.”