Bus operators to receive extra £25.7m as Covid support continues

Bus service operators will receive a further £25.7 million from the Scottish Government as it extends Covid recovery funding.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the Government had provided £210 million to bus operators through other schemes so far.

The National Support Grant Plus, which was intended to help bus operators protect fares during the recovery from the pandemic, is being extended to October this year.

The Scottish Government says it is also funding bus priority infrastructure and improved data services.

Ms Gilruth said: “We continue to deliver on our commitment to provide additional recovery funding and we have supported bus operators through the most difficult periods of the pandemic.

“As services continue to recover, this additional £25.7 million will support our bus sector to continue to navigate their way through and out of the pandemic.

“This, in addition to the up-to-£210 million we have already provided, has ensured our bus operators are well positioned and at the forefront of our green recovery.”

She continued: “Looking ahead, it’s important that the support we give transport operators continues to adapt and evolve to make sure it remains fit for purpose.

“Over 10 million journeys have been made since January through the provision of free bus travel to under-22s.

“We continue to invest in bus priority infrastructure and have offered local authorities flexible powers to work in partnership with operators should they wish.

“For our health, our climate and our communities, we will continue to support our bus industry and encourage the shift away from cars and towards sustainable public transport.”