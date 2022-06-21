Bus operators to receive extra £25.7m as Covid support continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bus operators to receive extra £25.7m as Covid support continues

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 12.02am
Jenny Gilruth has said bus service operators will receive a further £25.7 million from the Scottish Government (Transport Scotland)
Jenny Gilruth has said bus service operators will receive a further £25.7 million from the Scottish Government (Transport Scotland)

Bus service operators will receive a further £25.7 million from the Scottish Government as it extends Covid recovery funding.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the Government had provided £210 million to bus operators through other schemes so far.

The National Support Grant Plus, which was intended to help bus operators protect fares during the recovery from the pandemic, is being extended to October this year.

The Scottish Government says it is also funding bus priority infrastructure and improved data services.

Ms Gilruth said: “We continue to deliver on our commitment to provide additional recovery funding and we have supported bus operators through the most difficult periods of the pandemic.

“As services continue to recover, this additional £25.7 million will support our bus sector to continue to navigate their way through and out of the pandemic.

“This, in addition to the up-to-£210 million we have already provided, has ensured our bus operators are well positioned and at the forefront of our green recovery.”

She continued: “Looking ahead, it’s important that the support we give transport operators continues to adapt and evolve to make sure it remains fit for purpose.

“Over 10 million journeys have been made since January through the provision of free bus travel to under-22s.

“We continue to invest in bus priority infrastructure and have offered local authorities flexible powers to work in partnership with operators should they wish.

“For our health, our climate and our communities, we will continue to support our bus industry and encourage the shift away from cars and towards sustainable public transport.”

