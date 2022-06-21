Youngsters who should have got child support ‘failed’ by ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youngsters who should have got child support ‘failed’ by ministers

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 12.03am
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

Children who should have received support payments from separated parents have been failed by ministers, MPs have warned, with concerns the current approach risks further damaging family relationships.

A parliamentary committee chairwoman has said thousands of youngsters are still not getting the money they need from non-resident parents, 10 years since the Government replaced the previous “discredited” Child Support Agency (CSA) with the Child Maintenance Service (CMS).

In a new report, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the reforms had been intended to “reduce reliance on the state” by encouraging parents to come to agreements between themselves.

But it found that, while there has been an increase in such family-based set-ups, this has been offset by fewer people than expected using statutory schemes and a “dramatic increase” in the proportion with no arrangements at all.

The committee warned the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is “achieving no more for children of separated families” through the CMS, with around 1.8 million youngsters still not receiving support from their non-resident parent.

It said this is in part because the department’s vision for an “integrated, cross-government support system” has not materialised, with the DWP failing to take a leading role and instead “attempting to shift responsibility onto other areas of Government”.

“By failing to show leadership in integrating child maintenance with other public services, the department has failed children who should have benefited from maintenance they will likely never receive,” the report said.

Large sums of unpaid child maintenance debt under the CSA was previously written off by ministers.

Now, unpaid maintenance owed to parents on the Collect and Pay service has risen by more than £1 million per week to a total of £440 million in October 2021, the committee said, warning the DWP has “no long-term strategy” for tackling “the scale of unfulfilled obligations”.

It comes after the National Audit Office (NAO) found that unless the DWP writes off more CMS debt, outstanding arrears will grow to £1 billion by March 2031.

The PAC said the DWP assumes most parents can come to an amicable agreement on child maintenance.

But it warned the department “has done little to ensure this is the case, or to address concerns that its approach risks causing a further deterioration in the parents’ relationship or exacerbating abuse and coercive control”.

The committee said the process of enforcing payments can be “too slow to be effective”, and fewer customers are satisfied with the CMS than under the old CSA.

It said the department had improved compliance on Collect and Pay, but “many parents still receive less than they are entitled to”.

Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the PAC, said: “There are still thousands of children not getting the money they need from non-resident parents.

“Even if the promise to improve compliance actually materialises, DWP will only buy itself a couple of years before child maintenance arrears reaches £1 billion again.

“There’s no strategy to bring that down except adding to the billions of owed child support that it’s already written off and won’t collect.

“The PAC would like an explanation how it’s going to fix this now, as we head deeper into a cost-of-living crisis that’s worsening the UK’s already shameful child poverty rates. Now more than ever children need this money.”

A DWP spokesman said: “The Child Maintenance Service got a record £1 billion to the children of separated parents last year and is a significantly better service than its predecessor, managing over half a million arrangements which support over 800,000 children.

“It helps lift 140,000 children out of poverty each year and we continue to improve it through automating simple processes, spending more time with vulnerable customers and strengthening powers to tackle those parents who stubbornly refuse to pay what they owe.”

