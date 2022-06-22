Productivity stalled in 2021, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Productivity stalled in 2021, figures show

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 10.36am
The figures were released on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour productivity in Scotland stagnated in 2021, new figures show.

Output per hour in Scotland’s industries did not grow at all during last year, when the country was still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic and some businesses were subject to closure.

By comparison, there was a 0.2% increase in 2020.

However, the final quarter of last year saw a 2.3% increase in output per hour, compared to the same time the previous year and 1% more than in 2019 – before the pandemic hit.

Business minister Ivan McKee said the figures show Scotland’s productivity to be the third highest of UK regions – although such a breakdown is not available in the Scottish Government publication.

“These statistics show that despite the vast and complex challenges that Scotland’s economy has faced in recent years, from the pandemic to Brexit and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the economy is resilient and continues to maintain and drive productivity,” he said.

“Scotland continues to record the third highest productivity levels in the UK, below only London and south-east England, representing significant progress and welcome evidence that long-term economic actions are paying dividends.

“Our national strategy for economic transformation will further stimulate productivity and business growth by investing in skills, training, innovation, infrastructure and entrepreneurship and expanding opportunities internationally.”

