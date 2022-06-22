Queen hails Windrush pioneers ahead of monument unveiling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has paid tribute to the “profound contribution” of the Windrush “pioneers”, describing the new national monument at Waterloo Station as “fitting thank you”.

In a written message on Windrush Day, the monarch said she hoped the statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – would inspire present and future generations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending the unveiling on Wednesday.

The Queen has sent a message to mark this morning’s unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station, which will be attended by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.#WindrushDay pic.twitter.com/x9x8yMsT2E — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 22, 2022

The Queen’s message read: “It gives me pleasure to extend my congratulations on the creation of the National Windrush Monument.

“The unveiling at Waterloo Station on Windrush Day serves as a fitting thank you to the Windrush pioneers and their descendants, in recognition of the profound contribution they have made to the United Kingdom over the decades.

Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush landed them at Tilbury (PA)

“It is my hope that the memorial will serve to inspire present and future generations, and I send you my warmest good wishes on this historic occasion.”

The message was signed Elizabeth R.

Next year marks 75 years since the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury docks in 1948, bringing 500 passengers from the Caribbean.