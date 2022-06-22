Chelsea sale will net £2.35bn for charity, sanctions watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea sale will net £2.35bn for charity, sanctions watchdog says

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 4.30pm
A programme stall outside Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea FC (PA)
The sale of Chelsea FC is set to see £2.35 billion go to charity to help people caught up in the Ukraine war, the UK sanctions watchdog said.

Christopher Watts, deputy director of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), told MPs the money was currently frozen in a UK bank account.

The Stamford Bridge club was sold after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned as part of the UK’s efforts to target Russian oligarchs and isolate President Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea FC File Photo
Former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club for £4.25 billion, but the sanctions watchdog had to make sure Mr Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual did not benefit from the sale.

Mr Watts told MPs: “We had to understand who the buyers were, where the money was going, make absolutely sure that none of it was able to get near a designated person, what the net proceeds would be that were going to charity and then make sure that those were frozen in a UK account awaiting the move to charitable causes.”

He added: “The net proceeds, which are frozen in an account awaiting the next step which is to try and establish the charitable vehicle to let those funds go to Ukraine, are £2.35 billion.”

OFSI’s senior officials told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that the watchdog was braced for legal action from individuals and firms hit by sanctions.

The unit’s director Giles Thomson said: “I think some of the challenges we see ahead are legal challenges to some of the regimes.”

Asked if OFSI could be “bogged down” with legal challenges, Mr Thomson said: “We’ve had legal challenges based on what we have done to date already.

“We have a function within the team already to deal with that litigation. And we’re ably supported by legal advisers within the Treasury and government.

“So I think it’s just a comparable challenge, I think, to the broader implementation challenge around the Russia regime, with the massive increase in the size and scope of the sanctions, we’re likely to see more of this and probably relating to larger sums and higher-profile cases.

“I don’t think it’s anything new, it’s something that we very much expect and are planning for, it’s the scale and size of it and volume of it,  it’s just going to be a step up, I imagine.”

