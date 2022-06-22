Sir Lenny Henry receives honorary degree from Oxford University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Lenny Henry receives honorary degree from Oxford University

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 7.24pm
Sir Lenny Henry walks in a procession ahead of receiving an honorary degree from Oxford University at a ceremony at Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford. (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry walks in a procession ahead of receiving an honorary degree from Oxford University at a ceremony at Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford. (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry joined some distinguished company as he collected an honorary degree from Oxford University.

The actor and comedian, 63, was among nine recipients to receive the honour at a ceremony held at Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford on Wednesday.

Sir Lenny was pictured wearing a grey checked suit along with the ceremonial red and black robe and black mortarboard hat as he walked in the procession ahead of the ceremony.

Oxford University honorary degrees
Sir Lenny Henry walks in a procession ahead of receiving an honorary degree from Oxford University (Jacob King/PA)

Born in Dudley, Sir Lenny won the talent competition New Faces in 1975 and started working in television when he was 16 years old.

He went on to feature in numerous TV shows including Broadchurch, The Syndicate, The Long Song and the biographic Danny And The Human Zoo.

In 2016, the actor received a Bafta Award for outstanding contribution to television.

He also co-founded the charity Comic Relief alongside filmmaker Richard Curtis in 1985 and set up The Lenny Henry Centre for Diversity at Birmingham City University, where he is Chancellor.

Sir Lenny received a knighthood from the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2015.

Oxford University honorary degrees
The award-winning actor was among nine recipients to recieve the honour (Jacob King/PA)

Also among the recipients was Wim Wenders, a notable figure in contemporary German film, British scientist Bernard Taylor and Professor Susan Solomon – who is regarded as a world leader in atmospheric science.

Professor Theda Skocpol, an American social scientist, ecologist Dr Jane Lubchenco, American medievalist Professor William Chester Jordan, telecommunications entrepreneur Dr Mo Ibrahim and Professor Ara Warkes Darzi, Baron Darzi of Denham – who is a surgeon and politician – were also awarded honorary degrees.

Professor Dame Louise Richardson, vice-chancellor of Oxford University and chair of the committee on honorary degrees, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to recognise and to celebrate the myriad accomplishments of our nine distinguished honorands across a wide range of fields.

“Together they have enlightened us, entertained us, and improved the lives of people around the world.”

