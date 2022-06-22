NHS workers should get fair pay with inflation considered – Sajid Javid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

NHS workers should get fair pay with inflation considered – Sajid Javid

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 7.30pm
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA)
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA)

NHS staff deserve “fair” pay with soaring costs taken into account, Sajid Javid said, as he defended pay rises in line with inflation for pensioners but not for workers.

The Health Secretary said his department would listen carefully to the independent NHS pay review body before setting salary increases.

He told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “Of course, part of showing the value we attach to whether it’s nurses or other health workers is, of course it is pay, and so along with the thanks we’ve got to make sure that we are fair in pay.

Nurses will suffer wage hit
Unions have warned nurses will suffer a huge wage hit if the Government imposes a pay rise well below the soaring rate of inflation (Jane Barlow/PA)

“And that is why for example last year, whilst there was a freeze on all public sector pay, there was no freeze on NHS pay; it went up by 3% despite the challenges at the time.

“Now this year’s pay rise, I can’t tell you right now what it’s going to be but what I can tell you is that we will listen carefully to the independent pay review body, which by the way, rightly also, as well as inflation, takes into account retention and many other sensible factors.

“And it will report back to me as Secretary of State, we will take that into account and we will respond.”

Asked if he was worried about a summer of discontent in the health service, Mr Javid said: “Whatever your job is, everyone’s feeling this challenge and it’s right that the Government responds and tries to help in any way that it can”.

He was played a clip of a 29-year-old nurse who said health workers were living “month-to-month” and struggling to pay the bills, with many likely to move away from the NHS into better-paid jobs.

Mr Javid conceded that “she does have a point”, before telling her and other NHS workers: “Thank you for what you do”.

It comes after the Treasury confirmed that the triple lock on pensions would be reinstated, and as the Government has insisted that public sector workers receiving pay rises in line with inflation would further stoke rising prices.

Retirees are set to see double-digit payments increases next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation, while workers face a real-terms pay cut.

Mr Javid defended the move, saying: “I understand the decision to make sure the basic state pension is rising by inflation because elderly people, particularly those that are relying on the basic state pension as their main source of income compared to other members of society, they can be particularly vulnerable to changes in the cost of living.

“So I think it’s right that we think about the most vulnerable at this time”.

