Home Business & Environment Business

Truss accuses Putin of ‘weaponising hunger’ with Ukrainian grain blockade

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 9.40am Updated: June 23 2022, 12.20pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia of ‘weaponising hunger’ and using food security as a ‘callous tool of war’ with its blockade of Ukrainian grain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia of “weaponising hunger” and using food security as a “callous tool of war” with its blockade of Ukrainian grain.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Ms Truss warned the crisis is “urgent” and must be solved in the next month to avoid “devastating consequences”.

Ukraine has been described as the “bread basket of Europe” and was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

But the Russian invasion and Moscow’s mining of the access to the southern ports, including Odesa, has halted much of that flow and endangered world food supplies.

Ms Truss said the UK’s long-standing alliance with Turkey is “more important than ever” at a time when “security, sovereignty and self-determination are under threat”.

She said the countries are working “closely together”, in particular to get the “grain out of Ukraine”.

The Foreign Secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “weaponising hunger” with the blockade.

“He is using food security as a callous tool of war. He has blocked Ukrainian ports, and is stopping 20 million tonnes of grain being exported across the globe, holding the world to ransom,” she said.

“I’m here in Turkey to discuss the plan to get the grain out, supported by the United Nations.

“We’re clear that commercial vessels need to have safe passage to be able to leave Ukrainian ports, and that Ukrainian ports should be protected from Russian attacks.

“We support the UN talks, but Russia cannot be allowed to delay and prevaricate. It’s urgent that action is taken within the next month ahead of the new harvest. And we’re determined to work with our allies to deliver this.”

She warned that the world could otherwise see “devastating consequences”.

She added that the UK is offering its own “expertise” on ways to bypass the Russian blockade.

“It is going to require an international effort,” she warned.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Ms Truss said it has been a “priority” for her to visit Turkey in her role as Foreign Secretary, as she hopes to “deepen” the relationship between the two countries.

She said the pair are going to start negotiating an “upgraded trade deal that goes further in areas like services, but also in areas like agriculture, which are not part of the current arrangements”.

“We do need to increase our industrial capacity and that is an area we’re also focusing on,” she said.

