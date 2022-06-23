Billy Bragg speaks about Glastonbury trip with Boris Johnson in 2000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Bragg speaks about Glastonbury trip with Boris Johnson in 2000

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 3.34pm
Billy Bragg (Ian West/PA)
Billy Bragg (Ian West/PA)

Billy Bragg has said Boris Johnson was “relatively harmless” when he famously brought the politician to Glastonbury in 2000 but warned “you have to be careful who you elevate to positions of celebrity”.

The folk singer, who has organised the festival’s Left Field tent, said he has not been in contact with the Prime Minister since giving him a documented tour of Glastonbury 22 years ago.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, Bragg said: “I tell people it was just a bad trip and I don’t know how it ended up on YouTube.

“I thought it was just some bad magic mushrooms but actually it must have really happened. In my defence, he was relatively harmless at the time.

“It just goes to show you have to be careful who you elevate to positions of celebrity. Then, he was that guy off Have I Got News For You.

“Everybody was really pleased to see him. I can’t imagine if I walked around with him now he’d have the same reaction.”

In the video, singer-songwriter Bragg welcomes Mr Johnson, who is wearing a cream suit with a blue shirt, to Castle Cary train station after he had missed his stop on the train – putting it down to “being in a trance”.

While driving the politician to Glastonbury, the pair discuss the correct way to say Glastonbury before asking punters on their arrival.

In the video, Mr Johnson is introduced to naked activists, and is heard to say: “I fully support your right to be naked.”

He also visits the famous stone circle and delves into an economic discussion, branding the festival a “capitalist extravaganza”.

Bragg told the Glastonbury Free Press: “I think he’s someone who has lived all his life without taking any responsibility for anything: professionally, personally or politically.

“Boris is someone who acts with impunity and to have someone like that running the country is downright dangerous.”

In 2016, Bragg affirmed his support for then-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as he manned the phones at a campaigning event in London and defended the politician when he was facing a barrage of negative attacks.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 – Day 2
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

A year later, Mr Corbyn appeared on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and was cheered as he gave an impassioned speech to thousands of people.

Chants of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” to the tune of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army were part of the rapturous reception he received, as he sought to build on the momentum generated by his party’s gains at the general election.

When asked whether current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would muster the same response, Bragg said: “I don’t know if Keir is a festival kind of person.

“To some people it’s absolutely anathema, the idea of wading around in a muddy field on a rainy June afternoon.”

The singer added that he thinks pop music still has the power to bring people together in a political sense.

He said: “Pop is no longer as absolutely central to the youth experience as it was when I started out, but I still think it is capable of bringing people together, politically recharging their activism and helping banish cynicism.

“Taylor Swift standing up against Donald Trump in the election year, for example.”

Bragg will play from 9pm at Left Field following a solidarity for Ukraine debate in the day.

