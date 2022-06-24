Retail sales drop in May as cost-of-living crisis sees shoppers rein in spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Retail sales drop in May as cost-of-living crisis sees shoppers rein in spending

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 7.49am
Retail sales fell in May as consumers reined in their grocery spending amid belt-tightening due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to official figures (PA)
Retail sales fell in May as consumers reined in their grocery spending amid belt-tightening due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to official figures (PA)

Retail sales fell in May as consumers reined in their grocery spending amid belt-tightening due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the drop in retail sales over the month came after sales tumbled 1.6% across food stores.

The ONS also revised down sales growth in April, from the 1.4% previous estimation to an increase of 0.4%.

It found that sales in supermarkets dropped 1.5% over May, with a 2.2% drop in specialist shops such as butchers and bakers.

But the biggest decline in spending was seen on alcohol and tobacco, with sales down 4%.

The data likewise showed a pull back in spending on household goods and in department stores, with sales dropping 2.3% and 1.1% respectively, as shoppers worry about affordability.

It comes amid mounting signs the cost-of-living crisis is beginning to take its toll on the economy.

Supermarket giant Asda said earlier this week that some shoppers were asking cashiers to stop scanning items when the till total hits £30 to cut costs.

Official figures on Wednesday showed inflation has reached a fresh 40-year high of 9.1% and there are fears a large drop in spending by consumers may tip the UK into a recession.

Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS, said: “Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop because of the rising cost of living.

“More workers returning to the office may have contributed to increased fuel sales this month while shoppers buying outfits for summer holidays helped boost clothing sales.”

“These rises were offset by falls for household goods and department stores, with retailers in these areas reporting consumer reluctance to spend due to affordability worries and higher prices.”

Industry figures from Kantar this week revealed shoppers are set to see their annual grocery bill jump by £380 to £4,960 in 2022 as inflation sends prices rising across the board.

The ONS said non-food stores sales were unchanged in May, with a 2.2% increase in clothing sales offset by a fall in household goods.

The data revealed that fuel sales jumped by 1.1% in May, driven by an increase of workers returning to offices.

The proportion of online sales slipped back to 26.6% from 27.1% in April as shoppers increasingly returned to stores, but the ONS said this remained “substantially higher than before the pandemic”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier