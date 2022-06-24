New monitor to assess progress on delivering fairer economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

New monitor to assess progress on delivering fairer economy

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 11.01am
The Scottish Government has launched the Wellbeing Economy Monitor to keep check on progress (PA)
A new monitor is to be used by the Scottish Government to help deliver its ambition of a fairer, healthier and greener economy.

The Wellbeing Economy Monitor will provide a baseline for assessing the country’s progress towards developing a wellbeing economy, and will help inform policy to reduce vulnerability to financial and environmental shocks.

Measures such as child poverty figures, greenhouse gas emission levels, biodiversity and fair work indicators will be taken into account by the monitor in considering the economic success of Scotland, and it will complement more traditional metrics like GDP.

Such traditional measurements “cannot and should not be viewed in isolation”, Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes said the monitor will keep check on progress towards a ‘fairer, healthier and greener economy’ (PA)

Instead, the new monitor will provide an insight into how the economy is contributing to other aspects like health, equality, fair work and sustainability.

Ms Forbes said: “Our vision for Scotland’s economy is to create a system which prioritises the collective wellbeing of current and future generations.

“While traditional economic metrics, such as GDP, will remain important measures of Scotland’s economic success, this new monitor will ensure we are tracking how to build a fairer, healthier and greener economy.

“The Wellbeing Economy Monitor, an action from our ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation, will support our wellbeing and fair work ambitions – by delivering higher employment rates and wage growth which can help to significantly reduce poverty and improve health.

“The monitor will help the Scottish Government take greater steps towards a wellbeing economy, and drive our recovery to meet climate and nature targets, while ensuring we maximise the benefits as part of a just transition.”

