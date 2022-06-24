What is the Commonwealth and what is its role today?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is the Commonwealth and what is its role today?

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 11.07am
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) opening ceremony at Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda (Chris Jackson/PA)
Leaders have arrived in Rwanda for this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

The event, which is held every two years on average, is this year taking place in Kigali, where presidents and prime ministers are discussing important issues currently facing the world.

It has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, we look at what the role of the Commonwealth is today.

– What is the Commonwealth?

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries with a combined population of 2.5 billion people. The Commonwealth’s roots go back to the British Empire, but now any country can join it.

It originated with the 1931 Statute of Westminster, and its original members were the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Newfoundland (which joined the Canadian Confederation in 1949) and the Irish Free State (which left the Commonwealth in 1949).

– What function does it have?

Its goal is to have the nations work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

– What is its role today?

The Commonwealth said its role today is largely focused on six actions: to raise awareness about the development challenges small states face; to support young people and help improve society; help nations protect the environment while tackling the climate crisis; promote democracy, good governance, peace, human rights, and the rule of law; and boost trade between member nations and host events.

– Which nations are in the Commonwealth?

In Africa, the nations are: Botswana, Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

In the Caribbean and Americas it’s: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

Over in the pacific, they include: Australia, Fiji Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

In Asia, the member nations are: Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

And in Europe, they include: Cyprus, Malta and the United Kingdom.

– Who is the head of the Commonwealth?

Head of the Commonwealth
The Queen has been head of the Commonwealth since coming to the throne in 1952. Her eldest son and heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales, is representing her at this year’s gathering with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

– What does the head of the Commonwealth do?

The head of the Commonwealth is a largely symbolic post with no real powers. The head’s main role is to officially open the Chogm.

– How did the role evolve?

The modern Commonwealth was established by the London Declaration of 1949, just two years after India and Pakistan were granted independence.

The London Declaration said the British monarch would be a symbol of the free association of independent countries, and, as such, the head of the Commonwealth. This meant republics could be members and accept the sovereign as head of the Commonwealth without him or her being their head of state.

