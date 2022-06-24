Independent journalism institute backed by Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Independent journalism institute backed by Government

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 11.57am
The independent body would help maintain the sustainability of Scottish-based public interest media (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The creation of an independent journalism body for public interest news has been backed by Culture Secretary Angus Robertson.

It is thought establishing a Scottish Public Interest Journalism Institute will help make the sector sustainable amid the challenges facing news organisations due to the pandemic.

The suggestion comes as a key recommendation of the Public Interest Journalist Working Group, set up by the Scottish Government in 2021.

Its report, Scotland’s News: Towards A Sustainable Future For Public Interest Journalism, suggests the independent body would support the resilience of the sector through research, grant-making, training and promoting media literacy in education.

A further aim is to promote an environment where the publications, and journalists, can thrive, giving the public access to a wide range of high-quality news sources.

Mr Robertson has welcomed the report’s proposals and said the Scottish Government is committed to supporting the diversity of Scottish journalism.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has backed the creation of the independent body (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Work to establish the independent body will begin in the autumn, and Mr Robertson has proposed the Scottish Government supports a roundtable to consider how a steering group of industry experts could deliver the institute.

He said: “I warmly welcome the working group’s well-researched report and their thoughtful and innovative solutions to the extremely pertinent challenges facing the sector in light of a changing media landscape.

“It is a free, independent and plural media which upholds a democratic society and this report is an excellent step in that ongoing journey.

“We want to do all we can to support the sustainability and diversity of public interest journalism in Scotland and we will be working closely with industry stakeholders to see how an institute could help ensure the sector remains resilient.

“I am confident that the working group’s report and our response will ignite a series of actions across industry to firmly secure a sustainable future for our public interest journalism sector.”

