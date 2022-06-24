Boris Johnson vows to press police on UK-based Rwanda genocide suspects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson vows to press police on UK-based Rwanda genocide suspects

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 5.23pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Freddy Mutanguha (left), executive director for the Aegis Trust at the Kigali Genocide Memorial (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Boris Johnson has promised to raise Rwanda genocide suspects living in Britain with the Metropolitan Police amid anger over delays to justice.

The Prime Minister on Friday suggested that he made the pledge to Rwandan President Paul Kagame when they met in the capital of Kigali this week.

Scotland Yard is investigating five individuals living in the UK after a referral from Rwanda over allegations to the 1994 genocide.

Hutu extremists slaughtered an estimated 800,000 Rwandans, mostly Tutsis but moderate Hutus too, during 100 days of the civil war.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Johnson came under pressure from a journalist for a Rwandan publication at a press conference in Kigali, who warned that justice delayed is justice denied and reminded that genocide is a crime against humanity.

“I went to the genocide memorial yesterday and nobody could go there without being absolutely harrowed by what happened here, in Rwanda, I understand people’s feelings,” the Prime Minister responded.

“So what I said to President Kagame yesterday is I will do everything I can to try to expedite this.

“It is in the hands of the Metropolitan Police, I can’t intervene directly, but I will certainly be raising it with them and I understand why people in Rwanda feel as you do.”

Mr Johnson visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where the remains of an estimated 250,000 people are interred, after his meeting with Mr Kagame on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, who was in the city to attend a Commonwealth leaders’ summit, wrote in the visitors’ book that he found the visit “utterly shocking”.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that human hearts never again are allowed to breed such hatred,” he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial (dan Kitwood/PA)

The issue is intensely personal for Mr Kagame, having played a key role in seizing Kigali to end the genocide.

Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit is investigating after receiving the referral from Rwanda in January 2018.

In July 2017 the five suspects had an extradition bid to have them returned to Rwanda blocked by the UK High Court.

At the time judges agreed there was a real risk they would be denied a fair trial if they were returned.

Mr Kagame’s regime is accused of political repression and the detention of critics.

