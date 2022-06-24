Response to plans to scrap parts of protocol ‘more muted’ than expected, says PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Response to plans to scrap parts of protocol ‘more muted’ than expected, says PM

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 10.32pm
The Prime Minister made his comments to journalists travelling with him in Rwanda (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The Prime Minister made his comments to journalists travelling with him in Rwanda (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Prime Minister has insisted that the response to plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol was more “muted” than expected.

His comments, which came during a visit to Rwanda overshadowed by defeats in a pair of crunch by-elections, came as MPs prepare to debate the controversial proposed legislation on Monday.

It is despite renewed legal action by the EU since the Bill was announced.

Boris Johnson’s administration has argued that the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

Unionist opposition to the imposition of checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has seen the Democratic Unionist Party refuse to return to the powersharing executive, leaving the region without a functioning government.

But the plans to unilaterally override parts of the protocol – agreed between the UK and the EU – prompted outrage in European capitals.

The Irish government in particular has repeatedly appealed to the UK to step back from taking the drastic action on the protocol.

An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port
An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Generally speaking, I think it’s quite interesting that the reaction around the table amongst our friends has been much more muted than I think people were expecting,” the Prime Minister told journalists travelling with him in Rwanda.

“That’s because, you know, in the end, we don’t want to fall out over this. We want a solution.”

The Prime Minister also played down concerns over legal challenges to the Government over the Bill.

“We’ve got a legal case against us for failing to have proper customs procedures, all sorts of things,” he said.

Mr Johnson also rejected suggestions, emanating from some EU leaders, that the effort to reshape the protocol was simply an attempt to appease Tory hardliners.

“Do you really think that most Conservative MPs or most people in the country are thinking about this problem? They’re not,” he said.

“I’m afraid to say that this is an issue that is entirely to do with the balance of the political situation in Northern Ireland. And we have to respect that.

“This is something that I didn’t want to do. I wanted the protocol to work. I, after all, agreed the thing.

“When I read it, I looked at it with the eyes of optimism, and I thought that there was enough stuff in it if you read it carefully, there’s enough language in it about east-west trade and the UK internal market, to make you think that the EU could make it operate in a way that wasn’t burdensome for businesses trying to do business east-west between GB and NI.

“That isn’t how it has been operated.

“It’s caused Stormont to collapse. There’s a great deal of ill-feeling about it in one community in Northern Ireland.

“I think that with a few quite bureaucratic fixes you can remove some of these vexatious barriers and sort it out, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

