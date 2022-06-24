Protests in UK after overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protests in UK after overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 12.03am Updated: June 25 2022, 2.27pm
Protests took place across the UK (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Protests took place across the UK (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

Protests have taken place in the UK as a “devastating” decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States received widespread condemnation.

The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as a “big step backwards”, and hundreds took to the streets of London and Edinburgh to demonstrate against the decision.

At a protest outside the United States embassy in Vauxhall, south London, the crowds, some in costumes, held signs reading “Our bodies, Our choice”.

Judith Orr, vice chairwoman of campaign group Abortion Rights, which claims to have organised the demonstration, said protesters were “full of rage and anger”.

In the Scottish capital, pro-choice campaigners and MSPs gathered outside the US consulate.

Roe v Wade overturned
Hundreds gathered in Vauxhall, south London (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

UK politicians from across the spectrum spoke out against the decision, including Mr Johnson, who told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Today’s devastating Supreme Court decision is a massive setback for women’s rights in the United States of America.

“The right of women to make their own decisions about their own bodies is a fundamental human right.”

The SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon said it will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too.

Former leader Jeremy Corbyn called it “devastating”, and co-leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, said it is a “truly barbaric ruling, and heartbreaking news for women everywhere”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter: “London stands with the women of America whose most basic rights and freedoms are threatened by this ruling.

“A dark day for a great country.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain said: “America should get ready for unwanted children, back-street abortions, suicides. Abortion should not be treated lightly, and adoption is another option, but complete strangers should not take away a woman’s control over her own body.

“Her right to choose is a sacred right.”

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas), the UK’s leading abortion provider, said it is “appalled” and called on the UK Government to publicly condemn the “assault on women’s human rights”.

However, the charity Christian Action Research and Education (Care) welcomed the decision, saying “the most compassionate societies esteem and protect” both mothers and babies.

Spokeswoman for the Right To Life UK group, Catherine Robinson, said the ruling overturns “an unjust law” and is the “beginning of the legislative battle over abortion, certainly not the end”.

