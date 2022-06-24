Ministers trumpet fresh education plan with £25m for new instruments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ministers trumpet fresh education plan with £25m for new instruments

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 12.03am Updated: June 25 2022, 3.35pm
The National Plan For Music Education was originally due to be published in autumn 2020 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The National Plan For Music Education was originally due to be published in autumn 2020 (Ben Birchall/PA)

All schools will be expected to have a leader on music education under new Government plans, while a £25 million funding pot will pay for around 200,000 new instruments to boost students’ learning.

Funding for music hubs worth £79 million per year will also be guaranteed until 2025, as the Education Secretary said he wants every child to have the opportunity to “explore their passions and fulfil their potential”.

The refreshed National Plan For Music Education was originally due to have been published in autumn 2020 but was knocked back due to the Covid pandemic.

Nadhim Zahawi
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he wanted every child to ‘explore their passions and fulfil their potential’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

It sets out how schools will be expected to have a designated music lead or head of department to build on plans to deliver at least one hour of high-quality music education per week for every pupil in key stages one to three.

Additional initiatives include a pilot to improve music progression in disadvantaged areas.

The PE and Sport Premium will also be funded for another year, in 2022/23, in a move to support children’s physical and mental health.

The extension, worth £320 million, will help children enjoy leading more physical lives, according to the minister for public health.

Maggie Throup said: “Levelling up the nation’s health, tackling disparities and giving every child the healthiest start in life – no matter where they’re from – is a top priority for Government.

“This major investment means children will have access to more high-quality PE lessons and opportunities to try different sports.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “I want every child to have the opportunity to develop a love of music and sport, so they can explore their passions and fulfil their potential.

“That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re updating our National Plan For Music Education, as well as providing students with around 200,000 new musical instruments.

“The PE and Sport Premium will continue to support schools and I hope that upcoming events like the Women’s Euros and Commonwealth Games will inspire more young people to get active.

“These opportunities will give thousands more pupils access to an ambitious, enriching curriculum that not only supports them academically, but also supports their physical and mental well-being.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said every young person should have the potential to succeed, whether they were “destined to be the next Sam Ryder, Leah Williamson or simply inspired to have a lifelong love of music and sport”.

“We want to make sure every child, regardless of where they grow up or where they go to school, has the tools they need to achieve their ambitions,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier