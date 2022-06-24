SNP complaint handling probe must be transparent, Murray warns Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP complaint handling probe must be transparent, Murray warns Sturgeon

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 12.03am
Ian Murray's letter urges Nicola Sturgeon to ensure the probe is not a 'whitewash' (PA)
Ian Murray’s letter urges Nicola Sturgeon to ensure the probe is not a ‘whitewash’ (PA)

A probe into the SNP’s procedures amid sexual misconduct complaints must not be a “whitewash”, shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray has said.

The Labour MP for Edinburgh South has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to urge her to commit to publishing the findings of an independent investigation.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, promised an external review into how the party handles misconduct complaints and the support available to staff.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to ensure the inquiry is entirely independent (PA)

It comes after Mr Blackford faced criticism for his handling of the complaint about the behaviour of SNP MP Patrick Grady.

An independent investigation found the Glasgow North MP behaved inappropriately towards a male party worker and he was suspended from Parliament for two days.

But in a leaked audio recording published by the Scottish Sun, Mr Blackford was heard telling SNP MPs he looked forward to “welcoming Patrick back into the group” and encouraging fellow MPs to give him as much support as possible.

Ms Sturgeon has condemned the recording as “utterly unacceptable”.

Mr Murray warned Ms Sturgeon of a “pattern of behaviour” within her party, where harassment is covered up by senior leadership figures, and said “incredibly serious questions” must be answered.

Ian Blackford
Ian Blackford was recorded calling for SNP MPs to support colleague Patrick Grady, after he was found to have behaved inappropriately towards a party worker (PA)

In his letter, he continued: “I am therefore writing to you to urge you to ensure the independent review into party procedures, promised by Ian Blackford, upholds the highest standards of independence and transparency.

“We need a full independent investigation to ensure victims of sexual misconduct can have confidence in your party and its leadership.

“However, given the SNP’s history of secrecy and cover-up, I am seeking reassurance that this review will not simply be a whitewash.

“I hope that you will confirm that this will be a truly independent and comprehensive investigation and give a commitment that the findings will be published.”

On Thursday, Mr Blackford said his party handled the issue correctly, in line with Westminster procedures.

In an interview with STV, he said it is up to Mr Grady to “reflect on his behaviour” and where he goes from there.

An SNP spokesman said: “Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear the SNP will reflect carefully on these issues and she has given an absolute assurance that if party processes need to change to live up to the standards that all of us expect, then they will be changed.

“Every organisation, including all political parties, has an obligation to do so.”

