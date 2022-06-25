We cannot tolerate ‘wildly excessive’ public sector pay claims, Clarke says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

We cannot tolerate ‘wildly excessive’ public sector pay claims, Clarke says

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 2.31pm
Chief secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chief secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said public sector workers should expect wage rises of around 3%, as he warned the Government cannot tolerate “wildly excessive” pay claims.

Simon Clarke said Cabinet colleagues will have to show “real discipline and ingenuity” in ensuring they “stick within” their spending review settlements, with no allowance for inflation in the reserve.

He said chasing double-digit numbers would be “directly against the interest” of doctors and nurses, as it would lead to a world where “we would very quickly lose control of spending discipline”.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said NHS staff deserve “fair” pay with soaring costs taken into account.

He told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “This year’s pay rise, I can’t tell you right now what it’s going to be, but what I can tell you is that we will listen carefully to the independent pay review body, which by the way, rightly also, as well as inflation, takes into account retention and many other sensible factors.”

Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said NHS staff deserve ‘fair’ pay with soaring costs taken into account (James Manning/PA)

Mr Clarke revealed the Government assumed funding for public sector pay rises of 3% in its autumn spending review, according to The Times, although this came prior to a huge inflation hike driven in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with the newspaper, the Treasury minister was cited as saying public sector workers should expect rises around the 3% mark.

This is despite several unions calling for a pay increase at or above inflation, which on Wednesday was estimated to hit 9.1% on the CPI measure and 11.7% for RPI.

Mr Clarke told The Times: “Cabinet colleagues are going to have to show real discipline and ingenuity in making sure that they stick within their spending review settlements.

“There won’t be any allowance for inflation in the reserve.

“There can’t be.

“This is why people elect Conservative governments in the end, because we are responsible.

“It doesn’t always mean playing the easy tunes.

“The public finances are very stretched, we’re carrying an £83 billion debt interest payment this year.

“If we want to come through this as quickly as we can, we can’t tolerate wildly excessive public sector pay claims.”

He said current problems would only be compounded by offering the “false premise” that people can receive “very high inflation-driven pay settlements”.

“To be chasing double-digit numbers would be directly against the interest of those doctors, those nurses,” he said.

“What you can’t do is start suddenly saying we’ll have reserve access for inflation uprating all of these settlements.

“We really would then just be in a world where we would very quickly lose control of spending discipline.

“If we want this situation to resolve itself at the fastest possible rate with the least pain, the best thing we can do is not to compound the problems by offering the false premise that you can just keep paying people very high inflation-driven pay settlements.”

He was cited as saying ministers will have to find the cash elsewhere if they want to give more substantial pay rises.

“They’re going to have to own those choices,” he said.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “It is right that we reward our hard-working public sector workers with a pay rise, this needs to be proportionate and balanced with the need to manage inflationary pressures and public sector finances.

“Pay for most frontline workforces, including nurses, police officers, prison officers and teachers, is set through an independent pay review body process.

“The Government will carefully consider all pay recommendations from the independent pay review bodies this summer once their final reports are submitted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier