Kwarteng to shoot down prospect of electronic strike ballots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kwarteng to shoot down prospect of electronic strike ballots

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 8.55pm Updated: June 25 2022, 9.41pm
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Business Secretary is set to shoot down the prospect of unions holding electronic strike ballots, citing concerns the votes could be vulnerable to a “malevolent attack” from foreign states.

An independent review of electronic balloting back in 2017, led by former chief fire and rescue adviser Sir Ken Knight, concluded the method should be “examined in test conditions before it is introduced under any live situation or fully rolled out”, and only for non-statutory votes.

The Government said at the time it would consider the recommendations and consult with experts from relevant organisations before responding.

Three years on, in 2020, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) mocked ministers for the lengthy wait for their verdict, saying their response “must be lost in the post”.

The TUC argued in favour of e-ballots, making the case the law as it stands “remains stuck firmly in the pre-digital era”.

But Kwasi Kwarteng is now expected to formally reject the idea, The Telegraph reported, alluding to the potential for such ballots to be manipulated by “ill-intentioned” states.

Sir Ken said in his report he did not find a “compelling case to move directly to the introduction of e-balloting” for industrial action, but if ministers were minded to consider this, “it would be sensible to carry out some tests first”.

However the PA news agency understands Mr Kwarteng will not even approve a trial of the method.

The Business Secretary is expected to cite Sir Ken’s concerns, set out in the report, that “there is a real threat of malevolent attack on Britain’s IT systems, whether from criminals, those seeking to frustrate users or from those directly or indirectly employed by ill-intentioned foreign states”.

The Telegraph said it had been told by an ally of Mr Kwarteng that the move to e-ballots would be “complete insanity”, arguing:  “Hostile states are looking for every opportunity to destabilise Britain’s economy, so this is absolutely the last thing Kwasi is going to take forward.”

It comes in a week Britain has been crippled by strikes on the railways, while holidaymakers face further disruption over the summer as British Airways workers based at Heathrow have backed industrial action in a dispute over pay.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “We launched a review into the safety and security of electronic balloting for industrial action in 2017. Ministers have yet to respond but will do so in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]