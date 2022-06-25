UK and Ukraine lash out at ‘defeatist voices’ and urge pressure on Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK and Ukraine lash out at ‘defeatist voices’ and urge pressure on Putin

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 10.29pm Updated: June 25 2022, 10.32pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Foreign Secretary and her Ukrainian counterpart have urged the free world to ignore “defeatist voices” who propose a “sell out” for a “quick end to the unrelenting horror” of the war.

The pair insisted the Ukrainian people “do not have the luxury to feel fatigued”, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned pressure would grow to coerce the the nation to a “bad peace” due to economic stresses sparked by the Russian invasion.

Writing in The Telegraph, Liz Truss and Dmytro Kuleba called for strength and unity, as they said it is “imperative” the G7 and Nato demonstrate “their commitment to Ukraine will never be surpassed by (Vladimir) Putin’s determination to seize it” at summits in the coming week.

This means boosting and speeding up their supply of heavy weapons, continuing to impose sanctions on those “colluding” in the war, and cutting off Russian energy imports entirely, they said.

The pair said “those who propose sacrificing Ukraine’s land” are in fact “proposing paying in Ukrainian blood for the illusion of peace”.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“It will be a mirage unless accompanied by the restitution of Ukrainian territory and the containment of Putin’s imperialism,” they added.

It comes after Boris Johnson warned Nato allies it would be a “disaster” to pressure Ukraine into accepting a “bad peace” deal that would see swathes of territory surrendered to Mr Putin.

Speaking earlier this week, he said he thought Ukraine would win the conflict, but “they need to be properly supported”.

There are concerns in Kyiv that Germany and France will push Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a ceasefire deal that would see him concede land to Moscow.

Mr Johnson said there is “no question there is a lot of Ukraine fatigue now in the world”.

Asked on Saturday what he meant by this, he said: “I know it is tough. I know it is tough in the UK. I know the cost of food has gone up. Everybody is looking at this and too many countries are saying this is a European war that is unnecessary.

“It is an economic problem that we don’t need and so the pressure will grow to encourage, coerce maybe the Ukrainians to a bad peace.”

Pressed on who this was coming from, he said: “I think just generally. I just think there is a general sentiment.”

Ms Truss and Mr Kuleba used their joint article to warn against “defeatist voices”.

“To get peace and protect our way of life, Ukraine and the free world need to stay strong and united,” they wrote.

“We must ignore the defeatist voices who insist people are beginning to tire and who propose to sell out Ukraine for a quick end to the unrelenting horror.”

