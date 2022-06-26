Lammy says he will not support BA strikes as he defends Labour’s stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lammy says he will not support BA strikes as he defends Labour’s stance

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 11.15am Updated: June 26 2022, 11.29am
David Lammy has sought to defend Labour’s position on industrial action (BBC/PA)
David Lammy has said he “categorically” does not support a potential strike by BA check-in staff, as he sought to defend Labour’s position on industrial action.

Speaking to broadcasters on the Sunday morning news rounds, the shadow foreign secretary said Labour continues to support negotiations and a deal when it comes to disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.

It comes as Labour faces pressure to back Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members whose industrial action this week crippled rail services.

Asked if he would support BA staff who are being balloted by the GMB and Unite unions to strike, Mr Lammy told BBC News on Sunday: “All of us are feeling the pinch with inflation.

“Many of us might want a (pay) rise of 10%; in truth, most people understand it’s unlikely that you’re going to get that.

RMT's Mick Lynch
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch at a rally in support of striking rail workers at King’s Cross station in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It absolutely would not be right, it would not be responsible opposition, if I suggested yes to every strike.”

Pressed on whether he supports the proposed strike by check-in staff, he said: “No, I don’t. No I don’t – it is a no, it’s a categorical no.”

Asked why, he said: “Because I’m serious about the business of being in government and the business of being in government is that you support negotiation.”

Mr Lammy also argued that Labour supports all working people, including those who need to travel by train to make a living.

“It’s Labour because we historically want to associate ourselves with working people wherever they are across the country,” he told BBC News.

“Let’s take these rail strikes – working people find it very hard when they can’t get to work to make a living, but equally there are working people who work on the railways who are seeing their pay diminished and have concerns about redundancies at this time.

“The way to deal with that is through negotiation, getting around the table.”

He said the RMT is not affiliated with Labour, and added: “It’s also important to say that we’ve got to support working people wherever they are in the country, and that is obviously beyond RMT union members.”

Mr Lammy earlier argued “it’s not for Labour to intervene” in every issue that workers are concerned about.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “There are a raft of issues that workers are concerned with right across the country.

“It’s not for Labour to intervene in each one and pretend that we can negotiate, or that we are on the detail of that – we aren’t is the truth of this.

“If we were in government, we would get around the table, we would not play union.”

Diane Abbott
Labour MP Diane Abbott joined a rally in support of striking RMT workers in London on Saturday (PA)

Asked if he would support strike action by different unions, he said: “I recognise that there’s a cost-of-living crisis, I recognise that workers are hurting and I recognise they’ve got a Government that’s not listening, but I do recognise it’s a negotiation – get around the negotiation table and fix this problem.”

Mr Lammy also denied suggestions that Sir Keir has “lost control of his own MPs” after dozens joined RMT picket lines against the Labour leader’s order.

Asked what the repercussions will be for those MPs, Mr Lammy told BBC News on Sunday: “I suspect the chief whip will be speaking to them next week and making it very clear that a serious party of government does not join picket lines.”

He later said: “We have just seen that the parties that have lost control are parties that lose votes, and I think that’s the Conservatives and the Prime Minister who’s lost his backbenchers.

“The Labour Party is in a strong position with strong leadership and a clear direction of travel.”

Mr Lammy added that he had seen some photos of Labour MPs on picket lines, but added: “There’s no suggestion at all of dispute within the party.”

However, Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward said “Labour have miscalculated” their approach to this summer’s strike action.

Mr Ward told Sky News: “I think Labour have miscalculated, because I think they’re obsessed with reconnecting with working people, and the reason that people moved away from Labour was over Brexit.

“I don’t think people are going to turn their backs on working people who are facing these challenges because we’re all genuinely in that together. And I think Labour have miscalculated.

“It’s up to Keir Starmer what he does, but what we’re going to do is chat to working people across the UK, in communities coming together to really bring about serious change.”

