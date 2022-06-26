Channel crossings not discussed by Macron and Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Channel crossings not discussed by Macron and Johnson

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 3.41pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (/PA)

The issue of people risking their lives to cross the English Channel from France was not raised during talks between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders met at the G7 summit in Germany but did not address the situation which has seen more than 12,000 people make the crossing so far this year.

Meanwhile, despite the Elysee Palace insisting Mr Johnson expressed interest in Mr Macron’s vision for a wider European political community incorporating non-EU states such as the UK, Downing Street stressed there was no prospect of a return to free movement across the UK’s borders.

The talks at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps focused largely on issues related to the G7 summit, No 10 said.

Asked why the boat crossings were not raised, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine.

“They have talked about those issues previously and I’m sure they will again.

“But, obviously, on the eve of the G7, that’s pretty much, I’m sure, at the forefront of both of their minds.”

The Elysee said Mr Johnson showed interest in the French President’s vision for a wider European community, something that was not mentioned in No 10’s account of the meeting.

G7 Summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emanuel Macron at the G7 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re happy to discuss this with the president and EU colleagues, should they provide further details on on this.”

Mr Macron’s idea would open the door to closer ties with the EU for countries outside the bloc including Ukraine, the UK and the nations of the western Balkans, covering areas including “the movement of people”.

However, No 10 pushed back against any suggestion the UK would return to pre-Brexit free movement of people.

“As far as I’m aware of, the Prime Minister hasn’t had any formal details put to him on that.

“It would be fair to say that there’s no plans to change our position with regard to freedom of movement, control of our borders, that’s not going to change.”

Asked why the discussions were not mentioned in Downing Street’s account of the meeting, the spokesman said: “It’s not unusual that readouts can differ slightly.”

The spokesman also said he was “not aware of” any discussions at the meeting in relation to the trouble faced by Liverpool fans at the European Champions League final in Paris.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the meeting between the two leaders was a “cordial” one “between two people who know each other very well”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier