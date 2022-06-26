Johnson commits UK cash to international fund to tackle future pandemics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson commits UK cash to international fund to tackle future pandemics

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 10.32pm
The G7 leaders and EU officials pose for the cameras (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The G7 leaders and EU officials pose for the cameras (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK has promised £25 million to help found a new international fund to prevent or prepare for future pandemics.

The money for a new World Bank fund is aimed at preventing another catastrophe with the health and economic impacts of Covid-19.

The UK aid money will go to a “financial intermediary fund” to provide support for countries whose healthcare systems are dangerously unprepared for large outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Announcing the plan at the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany, Boris Johnson said: “While the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic are, thankfully, behind us, we cannot be complacent.

“The next potential pandemic could emerge any moment and with it the devastating human and economic consequences we have experienced over the last two-and-a-half years.

“We must ensure we learn the lessons of Covid-19 and are better prepared next time. We owe it to the people of the world to say, ‘never again’.”

The funding announced by the Prime Minister will establish the UK as a founding donor to the fund, alongside the US, European Union and others.

G7 Summit
Boris Johnson and other world leaders including Joe Biden are meeting in Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Officials fear the chance of a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19 occurring in the next 25 years could be as high as 50% and a key lesson since 2020 is that even small investments in preparedness can have huge returns.

David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group, said: “I welcome the UK’s support for the new financial intermediary fund to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response functions in developing countries.

“The fund will provide a dedicated stream of additional, long-term funding to complement the work of existing institutions and operate with high standards of transparency and accountability.

“Covid-19 highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action to build stronger health systems and mobilise additional resources to prepare for the next pandemic in countries, regions, and around the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier