Ross Kemp calls for end to ‘negative stereotype’ of veterans with PTSD on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ross Kemp calls for end to ‘negative stereotype’ of veterans with PTSD on TV

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 12.03am
Ross Kemp at Formosa Island, at Cookham Lock near Cookham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ross Kemp at Formosa Island, at Cookham Lock near Cookham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Actor and broadcaster Ross Kemp has hit out at the “negative portrayal” in dramas of soldiers with mental health issues.

The 57-year-old said stereotypes on television, in films and in the wider media are having a profound effect on current and former armed forces personnel, particularly those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kemp, who became a household name playing EastEnders hardman Grant Mitchell, who had PTSD, is backing a campaign by military charity Help for Heroes to change the portrayal of veterans on screen.

Ross Kemp in Afghanistan
Ross Kemp, pictured in Afghanistan while filming for a documentary, has called for better representation of military veterans on television (Sky One/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “(Stereotypes are) having a real negative impact on people that have served their country.

“They’re brave enough to come forward and admit they’ve got an issue, which is often very difficult for people.

“Drama needs drama, obviously, otherwise it’s not interesting.

“But there seems to be a continuous portrayal of service personnel with mental health issues that often result in negative outcomes.”

Help for Heroes said it does not expect TV programmes and films to be completely devoid of dramatic moments involving members of the armed forces, but rather to give context by using “trigger warnings” when there is an exaggerated portrayal of veteran mental health, and using a “broader, more representative spectrum” of storylines.

Kemp, who won a best factual series Bafta for Ross Kemp On Gangs in 2006, said: “Please don’t discount these people.

“As soon as you see PTSD, there is an image that is forming in your head automatically of somebody that hides under the bed or camouflages up at night, and that is not the truth – that is an image that has been perpetuated in dramas.

“And we want to come away from that and show you what the reality is, which is that people who are suffering from mental health issues and are coping with them are very valued members of society.”

Veterans said they have had trouble getting mortgages, have been overlooked for civilian jobs, and even been kicked off dating sites after disclosing they had a PTSD diagnosis.

Jay Saunders from Gosport in Hampshire is a former Royal Navy lieutenant commander with PTSD
Jay Saunders from Gosport in Hampshire is a former Royal Navy lieutenant commander with PTSD ((Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jay Saunders, a former Royal Navy lieutenant commander with PTSD, described the characterisation of servicemen and women as often “lazy stereotyping”.

The 53-year-old, from Gosport in Hampshire, said: “The general public when they hear of PTSD and added with ‘veteran’, the first thing they think of is violence.

“My PTSD came from humanitarian aid. I was not even armed (on deployment in Sierra Leone).

“But the label is ‘You’re military, therefore you’ve killed, and when you flashback, you’re gonna kill again’.”

He said PTSD has actually brought unexpected positives, including giving him greater empathy, and forming an archery community for wounded and sick veterans.

Trevor Cowell from Staffordshire shared his experience of PTSD after nearly two decades in the military
Trevor Cowell from Staffordshire shared his experience of PTSD after nearly two decades in the military (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Trevor Cowell, 39, who served with units including the Royal Army Medical Corps during nearly two decades in the military, said: “All you want is for people to see you in a positive light, because you still feel that you’re representing your cap badge.

“But the negative portrayal encourages you to be even more insular because if that’s what people automatically think about PTSD, then you don’t want to discuss it with people.

“If you say you have been in a car accident and you have PTSD, I think people treat you more sympathetically than if you have PTSD from being in the forces, and I’d love that misconception to change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier