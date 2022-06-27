Future bleak if protocol Bill not passed, says DUP’s Edwin Poots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Future bleak if protocol Bill not passed, says DUP’s Edwin Poots

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 10.19am
DUP’s Edwin Poots warned that the future looks bleak if the protocol Bill does not get through its second reading in Parliament (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP’s Edwin Poots warned that the future looks bleak if the protocol Bill does not get through its second reading in Parliament (Liam McBurney/PA)

A successful second reading of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in Parliament will be a “significant step”, according to a DUP minister who said the future looks “bleak” otherwise.

Stormont minister Edwin Poots indicated there could be progress on his party’s return to powersharing if the Bill to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal gets through the Commons on Monday.

The DUP has refused to engage in the process of nominating an Assembly speaker or to form an Executive after the May 5 election in protest over the implementation of the protocol.

Edwin Poots indicated there could be progress on his party's return to powersharing if the bill succeeds (Paul Faith/PA)
Edwin Poots indicated there could be progress on his party’s return to powersharing if the Bill succeeds (Paul Faith/PA)

Mr Poots also warned Conservative MPs against voting down the Bill as a way of putting pressure on their under-fire leader Boris Johnson who has faced renewed calls for his resignation after last week’s double by-election defeat.

Asked if the DUP will be any closer to returning to Stormont if it gets through, Mr Poots told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “In a sense, yes.”

If it does not get through, he added: “I think that the future looks bleak.”

He said: “If it gets through today it is a significant step forward and we’d be working with Government to see what other steps can be taken in advance of legislation being fully applied.”

In a warning to Tory MPs, Mr Poots said: “Any Conservative who has any notion of using this, of having a go at Boris Johnson, are doing the same as the European Union is doing in terms of damaging the peace process and the institutions in Northern Ireland.”

But Sinn Fein MP John Finucane branded the Bill “shameful” and said it will mean “more instability” for the region.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the bill provides nothing but more instability for Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the Bill provides nothing but more instability for Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

He told the same programme: “It’s very interesting that we are watching a sovereign Parliament debating whether to continue a breach of international law or not.

“As I’ve said, and I think as many others have said on numerous occasions, the introduction of this Bill is shameful. It provides nothing but more instability, especially for people here, especially for our industries and sectors here.

“So the British Government seem to be tone deaf to the majority of the wishes of people here in continuing to push ahead with this legislation.”

Monday will see MPs in the House of Commons debating the main principles of the Bill and deciding whether it can proceed for further consideration.

The UK Government has said the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

The imposition of checks in order to keep an open border with Ireland has angered unionists and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hopes the Bill gets through the Commons before Parliament’s summer recess.

Capitals across the EU bloc reacted with outrage to the plans to override parts of the protocol, which governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier