UK at ‘significant risk’ of heading into recession, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK at ‘significant risk’ of heading into recession, report warns

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 11.50am
KPMG warn that the UK could enter a ‘mild recession’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
KPMG warn that the UK could enter a ‘mild recession’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK is at “significant risk” of heading into a recession due to the mounting cost-of-living crisis and the Ukraine conflict, a new report has warned.

The latest UK economic outlook from KPMG predicts that growth will more than halve to 3.2% this year from 7.4% in 2021, before tumbling to 0.7% in 2023.

Global growth is being hampered by the ongoing Ukraine war and lockdowns in China, which have affected commodity prices and restricted supply, while in the UK the knock-on effect on prices is set to see a sharp drop in household and business spending.

But Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said “weakening domestic momentum” could put the UK at “significant risk of a mild recession”.

She said: “We expect growing external headwinds and weakening domestic momentum to see economic growth slow significantly over the next year, with a significant risk of a mild recession.”

In its “downside scenario”, KPMG predicts that the UK would see a recession – as defined by gross domestic product (GDP) falling in two or more successive quarters – with output dropping by 1.5% in the year between 2022 quarter three and 2023 quarter three.

It said in this scenario, UK output would fall by 1.1% in 2023, following 3% growth in 2022.

KPMG cautioned the UK faces a number of economic headwinds, including a possible recession in the US caused by aggressive interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve as well as a potential Eurozone recession due to problems with gas supplies amid ongoing tension with Russia, which would both add to falling consumer spending by cash-strapped British households.

But the report stressed that the UK recession forecast in this scenario would be far less severe than in previous downturns.

One of the worst recessions in the UK – the Great Recession – saw a near 6% fall in GDP in the five quarters following quarter one of 2008.

Household incomes have already come under significant pressure due to the cost of living crisis, with inflation now running at 9.1%.

Household incomes are expected to fall by 0.8% in real terms this year and 0.5% the following year, according to KPMG.

It said this will see consumer spending take a knock, predicting it will drop from 6.2% in 2021 to 3.9% in 2022 and 0.9% in 2023.

Ms Selfin said that in its recession scenario, manufacturing and financial services could face the biggest hit over coming years, with manufacturing potentially falling by 2.8% in 2024 and output in the financial services tumbling by 2.5% in 2024.

KPMG sign, which is blue and white
GDP is expected to more than halve this year (Liam McBurney/PA)

KPMG is forecasting two more rates rises in the UK as the Bank of England battles to rein in inflation.

The Bank has already raised interest rates to 1.25% to try and curb increasing prices.

However, rates could reach 1.75% by the end of the year, KPMG said.

Ms Selfin added: “The Monetary Policy Committee will have to weigh the risk of high inflation spilling into pay growth against the risk of a recession.

“Facing such a trade-off, we think it is likely that the doves on the Committee could swing the balance towards a more gradual uplift than is currently priced in by the markets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier