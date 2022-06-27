Jeremy Corbyn set to give evidence at High Court trial after libel claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Corbyn set to give evidence at High Court trial after libel claim

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 12.59pm
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to give evidence at a three-week High Court trial later this year after being accused of libel by a political blogger, a judge has been told
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to give evidence at a three-week High Court trial later this year after being accused of libel by a political blogger, a judge has been told (PA)

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to give evidence at a three-week High Court trial after being accused of libel by a political blogger, a judge has been told.

Richard Millett has sued Mr Corbyn over remarks he made during an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition.

Mr Justice Nicklin considered pre-trial issues at a High Court hearing in London on Monday.

Corbyn Libel Trial
A view of the main hall at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where a judge is due to oversee a trial after Jeremy Corbyn was sued for libel (PA)

Lawyers representing Mr Corbyn, who is fighting the claim, said 41 people, including Mr Corbyn and Mr Millett, could give evidence.

William McCormick QC, who is leading Mr Corbyn’s legal team, said Mr Corbyn was relying on 32 witnesses, plus himself, and Mr Millett on seven, plus himself.

In a written case outline, he said Mr Corbyn was mounting a “truth defence” against allegations made by Mr Millett.

Mr Justice Nicklin is due to begin overseeing the trial on October 10.

Lawyers estimate the trial will last 15 days.

The judge told lawyers he will not let the trial turn into “some sort of showpiece”.

“There is the capacity for this to spin into all manner of satellite issues,” he said.

“This trial is not going to turn into some sort of showpiece.

“Sometimes there is a tendency for the settling of scores about issues that are not relevant to the litigation.”

He added: “That will not be taking place in this trial.”

Mr Millett attended Monday’s hearing via a remote link.

Mr Corbyn did not attend.

Detail of the claim emerged at earlier hearings.

During the interview, Mr Corbyn was asked if he was an antisemite and shown a recording of a speech he made in 2013 in which he referred to “Zionists” who “don’t understand English irony”, judges have heard.

In response, Mr Corbyn referred to two people having been “incredibly disruptive” and “very abusive” at a meeting in the House of Commons the same year, at which Manuel Hassassian – then Palestinian ambassador to the UK – was speaking.

Mr Millett’s argues that, although he was not named by Mr Corbyn, he was defamed because national media coverage before the broadcast made him identifiable to viewers as one of those referred to.

Mr Corbyn says he was defending himself against allegations of antisemitism when he made the comments.

Another judge made rulings on preliminary issues at an earlier stage of the litigation.

Mr Justice Saini made a decision on the “natural and ordinary meaning” of the words complained of by Mr Millett and found that they referred to him.

The judge found the meaning of the words included that Mr Millett had been “so disruptive” that police wished to remove him from the premises, that he had acted in a disruptive way at other meetings and that Mr Hassassian was “caused distress” by his behaviour.

He also concluded that the remarks were a “statement of fact”, rather than opinion, and were defamatory of Mr Millett at common law.

Mr Corbyn challenged some of the judge’s findings at a Court of Appeal hearing  – but appeal judges dismissed his challenge.

