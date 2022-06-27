Stoltenberg sets out plan for biggest overhaul of Nato since the Cold War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Stoltenberg sets out plan for biggest overhaul of Nato since the Cold War

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 1.17pm Updated: June 27 2022, 3.32pm
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Nato Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, as tensions remain high over the build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine. Picture date: Thursday February 10, 2022.
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Nato Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, as tensions remain high over the build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine. Picture date: Thursday February 10, 2022.

Nato will make clear that Russia is the “most significant and direct threat” to security when leaders gather in Madrid this week, the organisation’s secretary general said.

Boris Johnson will join Nato allies in Spain on Tuesday night for talks which will set a new direction for the alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the summit would be “transformative” for the alliance, with the number of troops in the alliance’s high-readiness response force soaring from 40,000 to more than 300,000.

The plan being discussed at Madrid “constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defence since the Cold War”,” he said.

The alliance would decide on a new “strategic concept for a new security reality”.

It would be “a fundamental shift in Nato’s deterrence and defence” and the leaders would pledge “support to Ukraine now, and for the future”.

“Our new concept will guide us in an era of strategic competition,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“I expect it will make clear that allies consider Russia as the most significant and direct threat to our security.”

But the plan will also address China and the “challenges that Beijing poses to our security, interests, and values”.

The dramatic expansion of high-readiness forces will “strengthen our forward defences”, Mr Stoltenberg said.

In response to Russia “We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the alliance up to brigade-levels”.

“We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000,” he said.

Outlining further support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine, he said: “Their courage and commitment are an inspiration.

“And I welcome that President Zelensky will join us at the Nato Summit.”

The allies will agree a strengthened comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, with deliveries of secure communications, anti-drone systems and fuel.

The alliance will also consider Sweden and Finland’s bids to join, applications made in response to the threat posed by Russia.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reservations about the plan, but he is due to hold talks with the leaders of the two countries in Madrid.

The Nato meeting will follow the G7 summit in Germany which was also dominated by talks on Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier