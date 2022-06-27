Senior Tory warns Truss against ‘impugning patriotism’ of Protocol Bill critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior Tory warns Truss against ‘impugning patriotism’ of Protocol Bill critics

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 8.56pm
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port where the UK and Ireland share a border (Liam McBurney/PA)
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port where the UK and Ireland share a border (Liam McBurney/PA)

A senior Conservative MP warned the Foreign Secretary against “impugning the patriotism” of those who criticise Government plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare was speaking during a debate where both those for and against the Government’s plans to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland claimed patriotism underpinned their position.

Mr Hoare said he had “grave concerns” about the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which he described as “a failure of statecraft”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, when asked in the Commons why she is not using the dispute mechanisms included in the agreed treaties with the EU, said part of the reason she was putting forward the Bill was “because I’m a patriot”.

Mr Hoare intervened to say: “Is she seriously impugning the patriotism of colleagues across this House who have concerns about her Bill? I find that a false conflation.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Conservative former prime minister Theresa May outlined her opposition to the Government’s plans, saying the Bill would break international law, and adding: “As a patriot, I would not want to do anything that would diminish this country in the eyes of the world.”

Labour former minister Sir Tony Lloyd made a similar point, saying being able to ask others to adhere to international law and standards because the UK does so “is true patriotism”, which he said does not simply come from “jingoist flag waving”.

Ms Truss’ remark about patriotism came in response to Labour’s Hilary Benn (Leeds Central), who said: “I suspect that when she was campaigning for Britain to remain in the EU, she never in a million years thought she’d be standing here proposing a Bill of this sort.”

He asked: “Why is the Government not proposing to use the legal method to raise these questions with the EU through the treaty that it signed rather than one claiming necessity, when the Foreign Secretary is yet to give me a single example when the British Government has claimed necessity for abrogating a treaty that is negotiated and signed?”

Ms Truss replied: “The reason I am putting this Bill forward is because I’m a patriot and I’m a democrat, and our number one priority is protecting peace and political stability in Northern Ireland and protecting the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and nothing (he) has suggested will achieve that end.”

Brexit
Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss (House of Commons/PA)

Following the exchange, Mr Hoare said: “The Foreign Secretary knows that I have grave concerns about her Bill.

“But could I ask her just to coolly reflect upon praying-in-aid patriotism as a defence of it.

“Is she seriously impugning the patriotism of colleagues across this House who have concerns about her Bill?

“I find that a false conflation.”

The Foreign Secretary replied: “I was directly responding to the point of the honourable gentleman asking me why I had campaigned one way in the referendum and now am working to make sure that the Brexit negotiation that we achieve works for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Speaking later in the debate, Mr Hoare said: “I think this Bill is a failure of statecraft and it puts at risk the reputation of the United Kingdom.

“The arguments supporting it are flimsy at best, and irrational at worst.

“It is a Bill that risks economically harmful retaliation, a Bill that runs the risk of shredding our reputation as a guardian of international law and the rules-based system.

“How in the name of heaven can we expect to speak to others with authority, when we ourselves shun at a moment’s notice our legal obligations?”

