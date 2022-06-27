Councils warn of ‘disastrous’ cuts and viability threat as inflation costs rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councils warn of ‘disastrous’ cuts and viability threat as inflation costs rise

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 12.04am
Local authorities have warned of “disastrous” emergency funding cuts to local services due to spiralling inflation and other pressures which are threatening their financial viability.

Many councils have been forced to abandon their financial plans set just three months ago owing to the “unprecedented crisis”, with rising costs meaning many will struggle to meet their legal duty to balance the books this year.

New analysis by the Conservative-led Local Government Association (LGA) has found inflation alone will add £800 million in additional cost pressures on budgets in 2022-23.

The combined impact of general inflation, energy costs and projected increases to the National Living Wage takes that total to £2.4 billion, increasing to an estimated £3.6 billion in 2024-25.

Calling on the Government to provide “adequate” long-term funding ahead its annual conference in Harrogate this week, the LGA warned there was a “serious risk to the future financial viability of some services and councils”.

The LGA said the impact of inflation and energy prices could not have been predicted when the local government finance settlement was finalised by ministers earlier this year, and when councils set budgets in March.

Rising demand for services at a time of dramatically escalating costs had created a “perfect storm”, undermining efforts by councils to address inequalities and support communities through the cost-of-living crisis, the LGA said.

The organisation’s Conservative chairman James Jamieson said the threat to essential services would compound the impact of falling living standards across communities.

He added: “Inflation is not going to come down overnight. As our analysis shows, the impact on our local services could be disastrous.

“This will stifle our economic recovery, entrench disadvantage, and undermine government ambitions to level up the country.”

Councillor Jamieson said only “adequate” long-term funding to cover costs and “the right powers” would enable councils to deliver vital services, tackle the climate emergency and level up communities across the country.

A Government spokesperson said: “This year, we made an additional £3.7 billion available to councils so they can continue delivering key services, and we are working with the sector to understand the impact of emerging challenges.

“As many families face cost-of-living challenges, the record increase in the national living wage will mean someone working full time taking home £5,400 more annually than they were in 2010, while our £37 billion package of financial support is helping the most vulnerable in society.“

