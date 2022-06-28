UK does not ‘buy in’ to mooted European political community – Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK does not ‘buy in’ to mooted European political community – Truss

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 1.50pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss faced questions at the Foreign Affairs Committee (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss faced questions at the Foreign Affairs Committee (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has distanced the UK from any links to a mooted project of the European political community.

A meeting between Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Germany raised eyebrows, when the Elysee Palace insisted that the Prime Minister had expressed interest in Mr Macron’s vision for a wider European political community incorporating non-EU states such as the UK.

It forced Downing Street to stress that there was no prospect of a return to free movement across the UK’s borders.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss was adamant that such a project is not being considered by the UK.

Questioned by Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, Ms Truss said that the UK had not agreed to such a proposal.

“That is not true.

“I don’t know the exact words that President Macron has used, but we have not agreed to that.”

She said that the aims and ambitions of the UK were to “strengthen” Nato, as well as stressing the role of the G7 as a “key alliance”.

Mr Tugendhat asked her: “You don’t buy into his political and economic community?

Ms Truss replied: “No.”

Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron
Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)

Ms Truss, who is visiting France later this week instead spoke of wanting to see a more muscular Nato.

“We want to see an expanded Nato, we want to see a stronger Nato. We want to see more activity on the eastern flank,” she told the committee.

She also stressed the importance of the G7, in the face of challenges from Russia and China.

“What I want to see is the G7 acting as an economic Nato,” she told MPs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier