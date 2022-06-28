Rwanda scheme is Home Office responsibility, says Foreign Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rwanda scheme is Home Office responsibility, says Foreign Secretary

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 2.12pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicated that her department officials will play a minimal role in the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicated that her department officials will play a minimal role in the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has distanced her officials from any major involvement in the Government’s Rwanda asylum policy.

Liz Truss faced questions about the role of her department in the controversial asylum scheme during an appearance at the Foreign Affairs Committee, but stressed that ultimate responsibility lay with the Home Office.

Rwanda’s human rights record is high among the concerns about the £120 million economic deal, with no one-way flights for migrants yet to take off thanks to legal challenges.

Liz Truss said that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) was not in charge of the scheme, stressing that the Home Office was leading on oversight of the policy.

Ms Truss told MPs: “My understanding is that would be led by Home Office officials, rather than FCDO officials.”

Ms Truss gave her full backing to the policy, but indicated that Foreign Office officials or diplomats will play a minimal role in implementing the scheme in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

“We provide diplomatic support, but we wouldn’t be providing that type of oversight,” she told MPs.

Asked if Home Office officials would be managing the scheme on the ground in Kigali, Ms Truss said: “The partnership was signed by the Home Secretary with her counterpart in the Rwandan government.”

“This is a Home Office policy, which we are working with the Home Office to deliver in Rwanda,” she added.

Her answers raised eyebrows among some committee members, who wondered aloud about the limited role apparently being played by the Foreign Office.

“The Foreign Office is a department that delivers in certain areas, particular in international development. But we have other delivery departments, such as the Home Office, who are the experts on dealing with migration,” Ms Truss said.

