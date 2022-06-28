Wallace warns Russia may ‘lash out’ as he calls for rise in defence spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wallace warns Russia may ‘lash out’ as he calls for rise in defence spending

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 4.08pm Updated: June 28 2022, 4.29pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks at the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2022 (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks at the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called for increased investment in Britain’s armed forces as he warned there was a “real risk” Russia could “lash out” against the UK and its European allies.

As Nato leaders gathered for a major summit in Madrid, Mr Wallace said the British military had for too long had to survive on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings”.

His call came amid reports that he has submitted a formal letter to Boris Johnson calling for a 20% increase in defence spending to make up for shortfalls in capability and counter the growing threat.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks at the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Prime Minister, heading for the Spanish capital, defended the Government’s record saying it had presided over the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

However Government sources admitted that with inflation forecast to reach 11%, a Conservative manifesto pledge to raise the annual defence budget by 0.5% over the rate of inflation may have to be abandoned.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute land warfare conference in London, Mr Wallace said the £24 billion increase announced in the 2020 spending review had been a “strong start”.

However he said more action was needed to reverse the cuts made by successive governments – Conservative and Labour – following the Cold War to cash in on the “peace dividend”.

“If governments historically responded every time the NHS has a winter crisis so must they when the threat to the very security which underpins our way of life increases,” he said.

“For too long defence has lived on a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings when in the last few years threats from states have started to increase.

“Right now Russia is the most direct and pressing threat to Europe, to our allies and these shores. I am serious when I say there is a very real danger Russia will lash out against wider Europe. In these days of long-range missiles and stealth, distance is no protection.

“It is now time to signal that the peace dividend is over and investment needs to continue to grow before it becomes too late to address the resurgent threat and the lessons learned in Ukraine. It is time to mobilise, be ready and be relevant.”

Mr Johnson appeared unsympathetic to the call for additional cash as he spoke to reporters on the final day of the G7 summit in Germany before heading to Madrid.

“Clearly we have to respond to the way threats continue to change but don’t forget that we now have got a defence budget that is £24 billion bigger under the spending review – the biggest increase since the end of the Cold War,” he said.

“Last year the UK was the third biggest defence spender in the world. We are making massive commitments. We have more than met our pledge to exceed the 2% floor.”

A senior Government source said the changed economic climate meant they might have to reconsider the 2019 manifesto pledge for annual real-terms increases.

“There is a reality check on things that were offered in a different age which is the only reasonable thing that we can expect,” the source said.

Earlier the new head of the Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, said Britain and its Nato allies must be “unequivocally prepared to fight” if Russia attacked any of their territories.

Speaking at the same event as Mr Wallace, Sir Patrick said Russia is likely to emerge from the conflict in Ukraine as an even greater threat to European security.

In his first public engagement since taking up his post, he warned any further cuts to the size of the British Army – which is set to shrink from a target figure of 82,000 troops to 72,500 – would be “perverse”.

“In Ukraine, we have seen the limitations of deterrence by punishment. We must stop Russia seizing territory rather than expecting to respond to a land grab with a delayed counter-offensive,” he said.

“If we fail to deter, there are no good choices given the cost of a potential counter-attack and the associated nuclear threat.

“We must therefore meet strength with strength from the outset and be unequivocally prepared to fight for Nato territory.”

